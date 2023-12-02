ATELIER DE NOEL : BRICO-KDO Place Maurice Amans Prémian
Prémian,Hérault
Venez fabriquer vous même vos cadeaux & décorations de Noel
Matériel fourni
Tout public,
Libre participation.
Make your own Christmas gifts and decorations
Materials supplied
Open to all,
Free participation
Ven a hacer tus propios regalos y adornos navideños
Materiales proporcionados
Abierto a todos,
Participación gratuita
Kommen Sie und stellen Sie Ihre Weihnachtsgeschenke und -dekorationen selbst her!
Material wird zur Verfügung gestellt
Für alle Altersgruppen geeignet,
Freie Teilnahme
