ATELIER DE NOEL : BRICO-KDO Place Maurice Amans Prémian, 2 décembre 2023, Prémian.

Prémian,Hérault

Venez fabriquer vous même vos cadeaux & décorations de Noel

Matériel fourni

Tout public,

Libre participation.

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . .

Place Maurice Amans

Prémian 34390 Hérault Occitanie



Make your own Christmas gifts and decorations

Materials supplied

Open to all,

Free participation

Ven a hacer tus propios regalos y adornos navideños

Materiales proporcionados

Abierto a todos,

Participación gratuita

Kommen Sie und stellen Sie Ihre Weihnachtsgeschenke und -dekorationen selbst her!

Material wird zur Verfügung gestellt

Für alle Altersgruppen geeignet,

Freie Teilnahme

