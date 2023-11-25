CONCERT JAZZ ET REPAS BRAND NEW COVER BAND Place Maurice Amans Prémian, 25 novembre 2023, Prémian.

Prémian,Hérault

Cet automne verra la renaissance du BRBB (Béziers Rhythm & Blues Band), groupe mythique

des années 2000…

. Un véritable jeu de découverte, un « détournement musical » 100 % Live à découvrir absolument….

2023-11-25

Place Maurice Amans

Prémian 34390 Hérault Occitanie



A music built around the assertive voice and bass lines of Naïma Girou, who forms with Thomas Doméné, true guardian of the groove and rhythm, the foundation on which can be based the flights of Jules Le Risbé on piano and John Owens on guitar.

A simple, beautiful and open jazz on the world which reflects their moods, their concerns and their hopes.

Una música construida en torno a la voz asertiva y las líneas de bajo de Naïma Girou, que, con Thomas Doméné, verdadero guardián del groove y del ritmo, constituye la base sobre la que se asientan los vuelos de Jules Le Risbé al piano y John Owens a la guitarra.

Un jazz sencillo y hermoso, abierto al mundo, que refleja sus estados de ánimo, sus preocupaciones y sus esperanzas.

Sie bildet zusammen mit Thomas Doméné, dem Hüter von Groove und Rhythmus, das Fundament, auf dem Jules Le Risbé am Klavier und John Owens an der Gitarre ihre Höhenflüge entfalten können.

Ein einfacher, schöner und weltoffener Jazz, der ihre Stimmungen, ihre Sorgen und ihre Hoffnungen widerspiegelt.

