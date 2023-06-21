21 juin Place Foch et parc du Boulard (pigeonnier) Place Maréchal foch, 69 Chaponost Chaponost Chaponost
21 juin Place Foch et parc du Boulard (pigeonnier) Place Maréchal foch, 69 Chaponost Chaponost, 21 juin 2023, Chaponost.
21 juin Place Foch et parc du Boulard (pigeonnier) Mercredi 21 juin, 19h00 Place Maréchal foch, 69 Chaponost
La fête de la Musique revient à Chaponost !
Venez célébrer l’été avec Chap’Trad, L’Harmonie, Black ZEEP, Art Scenic, AOC, Heart Cover, Top Gones et plusiquers scènes musicales au Crouton des Gones et au Comptoir de Chaponost.
Place Maréchal foch, 69 Chaponost 17 place maréchal Foch,69 chaponost Chaponost 69630 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 06 66 99 28 49
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:59:00+02:00
2023-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:59:00+02:00
©Mairie Chaponost