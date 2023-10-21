TEMPS DE PAUSE Place Marcel Perrin Rochesson, 21 octobre 2023, Rochesson.

Rochesson,Vosges

Ateliers + concerts + repas. Un moment hors du temps pour se préparer à l’hiver vosgien. Des ateliers toute la journée et une soirée repas/concerts avec Raffut et Violons Barbares. Le tout à la salle des fêtes du village de Rochesson. ATELIERS : -10h Yoga – 11h Chant traditionnel : occitan, catalan… – 14h Polyrythmies: Percussions et pas de danse du Brésil – 16h Découverte des plantes sauvages comestibles. REPAS : Velouté d’automne,

Boeuf à la bière, pommes duchesses maisons et potimarrons rôtis, Café gourmand. CONCERT : 21h Raffut (Un groove tropical et méditerranéen qui nous entraîne dans un bal sans frontières invitant irrésistiblement à la danse ! On plonge dans une aventure psychédélique, où les images naviguent avec les mots. Le catalan, le brésilien et l’occitan se mêlent et nous racontent des histoires. La guitare, les percussions et les voix déploient un son unique, généreux, sensible et surprenant.) –

23h Violons Barbares (Un violon traditionnel mongol, un violon bulgare et des percussions récoltées aux quatre coins du monde composent ce trio qui surprend immédiatement par son originalité et sa virtuosité. Ajoutez à cela des harmonies à trois voix et vous serez encore loin de l’expérience qui vous attend tellement ces trois-là avec des instruments acoustiques vous envoient loin de tout territoire musical connu.). Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-21 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 23:55:00. 16 EUR.

Place Marcel Perrin Salle des fêtes

Rochesson 88120 Vosges Grand Est



Workshops + concerts + meal. A moment out of time to prepare for the Vosges winter. All-day workshops and an evening meal/concerts with Raffut and Violons Barbares. All at the village hall in Rochesson. WORKSHOPS: -10h Yoga – 11h Traditional singing: Occitan, Catalan… – 14h Polyrythmies: Brazilian percussion and dance steps – 16h Discovery of edible wild plants. MEALS: Autumn velouté,

Beef with beer, homemade pommes duchesses and roasted potimarrons, Café gourmand. CONCERT: 9pm Raffut (A tropical and Mediterranean groove that draws us into a dance without borders, irresistibly inviting us to dance! We plunge into a psychedelic adventure, where images sail with words. Catalan, Brazilian and Occitan blend together to tell stories. Guitar, percussion and vocals create a unique, generous, sensitive and surprising sound) –

11pm Violons Barbares (A traditional Mongolian violin, a Bulgarian violin and percussion instruments gathered from the four corners of the globe make up this trio, which immediately surprises with its originality and virtuosity. Add to that three-voice harmonies, and you’re a long way from the experience that awaits you, so far from any known musical territory are these three with acoustic instruments)

Talleres + conciertos + comida. Un momento fuera del tiempo para prepararse para el invierno de los Vosgos. Talleres durante todo el día y cena-concierto con Raffut y Violons Barbares. Todo en la sala del pueblo de Rochesson. TALLERES: -10h Yoga – 11h Canto tradicional: occitano, catalán… – 14h Poliritmos: percusión brasileña y pasos de baile – 16h Descubrimiento de plantas silvestres comestibles. COMIDA: Velouté de otoño,

Ternera a la cerveza, patatas duquesas caseras y calabaza asada, café gourmet. CONCIERTO: 21h Raffut (Un groove tropical y mediterráneo que te lleva a una pista de baile sin fronteras, ¡invitándote irresistiblemente a bailar! Nos sumergimos en una aventura psicodélica, donde las imágenes navegan con las palabras. Catalán, brasileño y occitano se unen para contar historias. Guitarra, percusión y voz crean un sonido único, generoso, sensible y sorprendente) –

23.00 h Violons Barbares (Un violín tradicional mongol, un violín búlgaro e instrumentos de percusión recogidos en los cuatro puntos cardinales componen este trío, cuya originalidad y virtuosismo sorprenden de inmediato. Si a eso le añadimos armonías a tres voces, la experiencia en la que se va a embarcar le parecerá lejana, tan lejos de cualquier territorio musical conocido se mueven estos tres con instrumentos acústicos)

Workshops + Konzerte + Essen. Ein zeitloser Moment, um sich auf den Winter in den Vogesen vorzubereiten. Den ganzen Tag über Workshops und ein Abend mit Essen und Konzerten mit Raffut und Violons Barbares. Das Ganze im Festsaal des Dorfes Rochesson. WORKSHOPS: -10 Uhr Yoga – 11 Uhr Traditioneller Gesang: Okzitanisch, Katalanisch… – 14h Polyrythmies: Percussion und brasilianische Tanzschritte – 16h Entdeckung essbarer Wildpflanzen. MITTAGESSEN: Herbstliche Suppe,

Rindfleisch in Biersoße, hausgemachte Herzoginkartoffeln und gebratene Kürbisse, Gourmetkaffee. KONZERT: 21 Uhr Raffut (Ein tropischer und mediterraner Groove, der uns auf einen grenzenlosen Ball mitnimmt, der unwiderstehlich zum Tanzen einlädt! Man taucht in ein psychedelisches Abenteuer ein, in dem die Bilder mit den Worten segeln. Katalanisch, Brasilianisch und Okzitanisch vermischen sich und erzählen uns Geschichten. Die Gitarre, die Perkussion und die Stimmen entfalten einen einzigartigen Sound, großzügig, sensibel und überraschend) –

23h Violons Barbares (Eine traditionelle mongolische Geige, eine bulgarische Geige und Perkussionsinstrumente aus aller Welt bilden dieses Trio, das sofort durch seine Originalität und Virtuosität überrascht. Fügen Sie dazu noch dreistimmige Harmonien hinzu, und Sie sind noch weit entfernt von der Erfahrung, die Sie erwartet, so sehr schicken Sie diese drei mit akustischen Instrumenten weit weg von jedem bekannten musikalischen Territorium)

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES