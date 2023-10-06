FÊTE DE LA SCIENCE Place Marcel Godechot Montpellier, 6 octobre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Gratuite et ouverte à tous, la Fête de la science s’installe à Montpellier et dans toute la Métropole pendant 10 jours du 6 au 16 octobre 2023 autour du thème « Sport et science »..

Place Marcel Godechot

Montpellier 34090 Hérault Occitanie



Free and open to all, the Fête de la science takes place in Montpellier and throughout the Metropole for 10 days from October 6 to 16, 2023 around the theme « Sport and Science ».

Gratuita y abierta a todos, la Fiesta de la Ciencia se celebra en Montpellier y en toda el área metropolitana durante 10 días, del 6 al 16 de octubre de 2023, bajo el lema « Deporte y Ciencia ».

Die kostenlose und für alle offene Fête de la science findet in Montpellier und der gesamten Metropolregion 10 Tage lang vom 6. bis 16. Oktober 2023 unter dem Motto « Sport und Wissenschaft » statt.

