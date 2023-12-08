TOCAS LAS PLAMAS Place Marcel Barrère Maraussan, 8 décembre 2023, Maraussan.

Maraussan,Hérault

De leurs échanges sur leurs coutumes et traditions, naîtra une belle complicité, une amitié d’enfance inoubliable.

Lolita et Paul ont ainsi mis à profit cette différence culturelle pour en faire un enrichissement personnel empreint de curiosité et d’intérêt pour les personnes qui les entourent de l’enfance à l’âge adulte..

2023-12-08 18:30:00 fin : 2023-12-08 . .

Place Marcel Barrère

Maraussan 34370 Hérault Occitanie



From their exchanges on customs and traditions, a beautiful complicity was born, an unforgettable childhood friendship.

Lolita and Paul make the most of their cultural differences, turning them into a personal enrichment marked by curiosity and interest in the people around them, from childhood to adulthood.

De sus intercambios sobre sus costumbres y tradiciones nació una hermosa complicidad, una amistad infantil inolvidable.

Lolita y Paul han convertido esta diferencia cultural en un enriquecimiento personal, lleno de curiosidad e interés por la gente que les rodea, desde la infancia hasta la edad adulta.

Aus ihrem Austausch über ihre Bräuche und Traditionen entsteht eine schöne Komplizenschaft, eine unvergessliche Kinderfreundschaft.

Lolita und Paul haben die kulturellen Unterschiede zu einer persönlichen Bereicherung gemacht, die von Neugier und Interesse an den Menschen in ihrer Umgebung geprägt ist.

