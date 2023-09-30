3èmes Rencontres du livre jeunesse Place Marcadieu Tarbes, 30 septembre 2023, Tarbes.

Tarbes,Hautes-Pyrénées

L’association Culture-Pyrénées vous souhaite la bienvenue aux 2èmes Rencontres du livre jeunesse, un événement gratuit et ouvert à tout public qui rassemblera différents styles littéraires (jeunesse, roman, mangas…).

Venez découvrir près de 100 auteurs de notoriété locale, nationale et internationale pour des ateliers, jeux et dédicaces.

AU PROGRAMME

> Découverte et échanges avec les auteurs invités : Nathalie ANTIEN, Anne TERRIERE, Mylène FONDECAVE, Mary ALVERHNE, Alexandrine RACINAS, Séverine DUCHESNE, KOTIMI.

> Découverte et échanges avec les exposants : DRAC’ART, COSSET SEBASTIEN, JOE GARIX, BOUARD ANAELLE, KEVISANA, XAVIER SAUT, ROBERT LOUISON, ERIK KARWAT, CECILE DECAUSE, LALUDICAVERN, S’EDITIONS, ESTELLE LOISEAU, LE VERGER DES HESPERIDES, MARIE THOMAS, PAPYMOBILE, STEINER, LES EDITIONS DU SOLITAIRE, LES UTOPIQUES, MAKOLAT ILLUSTRATION, ERIKA SANS, PHILIPPE POURXET, LA NAGE DE L’OURSE, EKIETOILE, ANDICHOU, SAINTE FOIE, SYDO, HYDRA, 2 PIES, CHATELIER, HELLO,…

– Échanges autour des créations réalisées par les enfants des centres d’accueil de loisirs

– Exploration découverte des nouveaux vecteurs de communication et langages , intervention de booktubeurs

et blogeurs

– Découverte des arts graphiques et multimédia par l’association Pyrénées Manga.

– Création d’une bibliothèque « éphémère »

– Découverte des jeux sur les Pyrénées

– Rencontre avec les associations AVH et de la Bibliothèque Sonore qui vous feront découvrir une autre approche de la lecture (langage des signes lecture audio, etc.…).

– Ateliers sur les BD et la presse jeunesse

– Création avec le Réseau Canopé de la « première » d’un livre

– Ateliers de calligraphie, de créations artistiques (pop up , …)

– Ateliers et découverte du rôle du département archives du musée Massey et des archives Départementales

– Découverte des métiers du recyclage avec Récup’livres

– Ateliers animés par les médiathèques départementale et Louis Aragon

– Concours de créations de Kamishibai récompensé par des nombreux prix

– Séances de dédicaces des auteurs ayant intervenu dans le milieu scolaire et para scolaire

– Une tombola gratuite sera organisée par l’association durant la journée, des nombreux livres seront à

gagner

Participants :

AVH, LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE SONORE, MÉDIATHÈQUE DÉPARTEMENTALE, MÉDIATHÈQUE LOUIS ARAGON (CATLP),

ARCHIVES DÉPARTEMENTALES, MR LE CONSERVATEUR DES MUSÉES, MUSÉES DE LA VILLE DE TARBES,

RECUP’ACTIONS, RÉSEAU CANOPE, PYRÉNÉES MANGA et des nombreux bénévoles !.

2023-09-30 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 18:00:00. EUR.

Place Marcadieu TARBES

Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



The Culture-Pyrénées association welcomes you to the 2nd Rencontres du livre jeunesse, a free event open to all, bringing together different literary styles (children’s, fiction, manga…).

Come and discover nearly 100 authors of local, national and international renown for workshops, games and book signings.

ON THE PROGRAM

> Meet and chat with guest authors: Nathalie ANTIEN, Anne TERRIERE, Mylène FONDECAVE, Mary ALVERHNE, Alexandrine RACINAS, Séverine DUCHESNE, KOTIMI.

> Discover and talk to the exhibitors: DRAC’ART, COSSET SEBASTIEN, JOE GARIX, BOUARD ANAELLE, KEVISANA, XAVIER SAUT, ROBERT LOUISON, ERIK KARWAT, CECILE DECAUSE, LALUDICAVERN, S’EDITIONS, ESTELLE LOISEAU, LE VERGER DES HESPERIDES, MARIE THOMAS, PAPYMOBILE, STEINER, LES EDITIONS DU SOLITAIRE, LES UTOPIQUES, MAKOLAT ILLUSTRATION, ERIKA SANS, PHILIPPE POURXET, LA NAGE DE L’OURSE, EKIETOILE, ANDICHOU, SAINTE FOIE, SYDO, HYDRA, 2 PIES, CHATELIER, HELLO,…

– Discussions around creations made by children from leisure centers

– Exploration and discovery of new communication vectors and languages, with contributions from booktubers

and bloggers

– Discovery of graphic arts and multimedia by the Pyrénées Manga association.

– Creation of an « ephemeral » library

– Discovery of games about the Pyrenees

– Meet the AVH and Bibliothèque Sonore associations, who will introduce you to a different approach to reading (sign language, audio reading, etc.).

– Workshops on comics and children’s magazines

– Creation of a book premiere with Réseau Canopé

– Workshops in calligraphy and artistic creation (pop-up, etc.)

– Workshops and discovery of the role of the archive department of the Musée Massey and the Archives Départementales

– Discover the world of recycling with Récup?livres

– Workshops run by the departmental and Louis Aragon media libraries

– Kamishibai creation competition with numerous prizes

– Autograph signing sessions with authors who have worked with schools and extracurricular organizations

– A free tombola will be organized by the association during the day, with numerous books up for grabs

to be won

Participants :

AVH, LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE SONORE, MÉDIATHÈQUE DÉPARTEMENTALE, MÉDIATHÈQUE LOUIS ARAGON (CATLP),

ARCHIVES DÉPARTEMENTALES, MR LE CONSERVATEUR DES MUSÉES, MUSÉES DE LA VILLE DE TARBES,

RECUP?ACTIONS, RÉSEAU CANOPE, PYRÉNÉES MANGA and many volunteers!

Culture-Pyrénées le da la bienvenida a los 2os Rencontres du livre jeunesse, un acontecimiento gratuito y abierto a todos que reúne diferentes estilos literarios (libros infantiles, novelas, manga, etc.).

Venga a descubrir a cerca de 100 autores de renombre local, nacional e internacional en talleres, juegos y firmas de libros.

EN EL PROGRAMA

> Conozca y charle con las autoras invitadas: Nathalie ANTIEN, Anne TERRIERE, Mylène FONDECAVE, Mary ALVERHNE, Alexandrine RACINAS, Séverine DUCHESNE, KOTIMI.

> Descubra y hable con los expositores: DRAC’ART, COSSET SEBASTIEN, JOE GARIX, BOUARD ANAELLE, KEVISANA, XAVIER SAUT, ROBERT LOUISON, ERIK KARWAT, CECILE DECAUSE, LALUDICAVERN, S’EDITIONS, ESTELLE LOISEAU, LE VERGER DES HESPERIDES, MARIE THOMAS, PAPYMOBILE, STEINER, LES EDITIONS DU SOLITAIRE, LES UTOPIQUES, MAKOLAT ILLUSTRATION, ERIKA SANS, PHILIPPE POURXET, LA NAGE DE L’OURSE, EKIETOILE, ANDICHOU, SAINTE FOIE, SYDO, HYDRA, 2 PIES, CHATELIER, HELLO,…

– Debates sobre las creaciones realizadas por los niños en los centros de ocio

– Exploración y descubrimiento de nuevos medios de comunicación y lenguaje, con contribuciones de booktubers

y blogueros

– Descubrimiento de las artes gráficas y multimedia por la asociación Pyrénées Manga.

– Creación de una biblioteca « efímera

– Descubrimiento de juegos sobre los Pirineos

– Encuentros con las asociaciones AVH y Fonoteca, que le harán descubrir un enfoque diferente de la lectura (lenguaje de signos, audiolectura, etc.).

– Talleres sobre el cómic y la prensa infantil

– Creación del « estreno » de un libro con Réseau Canopé

– Talleres de caligrafía y creación artística (pop up, etc.)

– Talleres y descubrimiento del papel del departamento de archivos del Museo Massey y de los Archivos Departamentales

– Descubrir los oficios del reciclaje con Récup?livres

– Talleres animados por las mediatecas departamental y Louis Aragon

– Concurso de creación Kamishibai con numerosos premios

– Sesiones de firma de libros con autores que han trabajado en escuelas y actividades extraescolares

– Durante la jornada, la asociación organizará una tómbola gratuita con numerosos libros para

para ganar

Participantes :

AVH, LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE SONORE, MÉDIATHÈQUE DÉPARTEMENTALE, MÉDIATHÈQUE LOUIS ARAGON (CATLP),

ARCHIVOS DEPARTAMENTALES, MR LE CONSERVATEUR DES MUSÉES, MUSEOS DE LA CIUDAD DE TARBES,

RECUPÒ ACTIONS, RÉSEAU CANOPE, PYRÉNÉES MANGA ¡y muchos voluntarios!

Der Verein Culture-Pyrénées heißt Sie herzlich willkommen zu den 2. Rencontres du livre jeunesse, einer kostenlosen Veranstaltung für jedes Publikum, bei der verschiedene literarische Stile (Jugendbücher, Romane, Mangas…) zusammenkommen.

Entdecken Sie fast 100 Autoren mit lokaler, nationaler und internationaler Bekanntheit bei Workshops, Spielen und Signierstunden.

AU PROGRAMM

> Entdeckung und Austausch mit den eingeladenen Autoren: Nathalie ANTIEN, Anne TERRIERE, Mylène FONDECAVE, Mary ALVERHNE, Alexandrine RACINAS, Séverine DUCHESNE, KOTIMI.

> Entdeckung und Austausch mit den Ausstellern : DRAC’ART, COSSET SEBASTIEN, JOE GARIX, BOUARD ANAELLE, KEVISANA, XAVIER SAUT, ROBERT LOUISON, ERIK KARWAT, CECILE DECAUSE, LALUDICAVERN, S’EDITIONS, ESTELLE LOISEAU, LE VERGER DES HESPERIDES, MARIE THOMAS, PAPYMOBILE, STEINER, LES EDITIONS DU SOLITAIRE, LES UTOPIQUES, MAKOLAT ILLUSTRATION, ERIKA SANS, PHILIPPE POURXET, LA NAGE DE L’OURSE, EKIETOILE, ANDICHOU, SAINTE FOIE, SYDO, HYDRA, 2 PIES, CHATELIER, HELLO,…

– Austausch über die von den Kindern der Freizeitzentren geschaffenen Kreationen

– Erkundung und Entdeckung neuer Kommunikationsmittel und -sprachen, Intervention von Booktubern

und Blogger

– Entdeckung der Grafik- und Multimediakunst durch den Verein Pyrénées Manga.

– Einrichtung einer « vergänglichen » Bibliothek

– Entdeckung von Spielen über die Pyrenäen

– Treffen mit den Vereinen AVH und La Bibliothèque Sonore, die Ihnen einen anderen Zugang zum Lesen vermitteln (Zeichensprache, Audio-Lesen usw.).

– Workshops zu Comics und Jugendpresse

– Erstellung einer Buchpremiere mit dem Netzwerk Canopé

– Workshops zu Kalligraphie und künstlerischen Kreationen (Pop-up, ?)

– Workshops und Entdeckung der Rolle der Archivabteilung des Museums Massey und des Archivs des Departements

– Entdeckung der Recycling-Berufe mit Récup?livres

– Workshops, die von den Mediatheken des Departements und Louis Aragon geleitet werden

– Wettbewerb für Kamishibai-Kreationen, der mit zahlreichen Preisen ausgezeichnet wurde

– Signierstunden von Autoren, die in Schulen und schulnahen Einrichtungen aufgetreten sind

– Der Verein organisiert während des Tages eine kostenlose Tombola, bei der zahlreiche Bücher zu gewinnen sind

zu gewinnen

Teilnehmer/innen:

AVH, LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE SONORE, MEDIATHÈQUE DÉPARTEMENTALE, MEDIATHÈQUE LOUIS ARAGON (CATLP),

ARCHIVE DES DEPARTEMENTS, HERR KONSERVATOR DER MUSEEN, MUSEEN DER STADT TARBES,

RECUP?ACTIONS, RÉSEAU CANOPE, PYRÉNÉES MANGA und zahlreiche freiwillige Helfer!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-07 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65