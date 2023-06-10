Les parcours du Coeur Place Marcadieu Lembeye, 10 juin 2023, Lembeye.

Lembeye,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

8h45 : Accueil et inscription. 9h : Sensibilisation et prévention aux risques cardiovasculaires par les professionnels de santé et pompiers. 10h : Course, marche et marche nordique de 5,5 km. 9h-12h : Ateliers Pilate, Yoga, Sophro-respiration, Animation diététique ludique, Vélo smoothie, Jeux parents-enfants, Stands de prévention. 14h30 : Visite guidée de Lembeye. Restauration sur place..

Place Marcadieu

Lembeye 64350 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



8:45am: Welcome and registration. 9am: Awareness and prevention of cardiovascular risks by health professionals and firefighters. 10 a.m.: 5.5 km run, walk and Nordic walk. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Pilate, yoga, relaxation and breathing workshops, dietary activities, smoothie bike, parent-child games, prevention booths. 2:30pm: Guided tour of Lembeye. Catering on site.

8.45 h: Bienvenida e inscripción. 9.00 h: Sensibilización y prevención de riesgos cardiovasculares a cargo de profesionales de la salud y bomberos. 10.00 h: Carrera, paseo y marcha nórdica de 5,5 km. 9.00 h-12.00 h: Pilates, yoga, talleres de relajación y respiración, actividades dietéticas divertidas, bicicleta de batidos, juegos para padres e hijos, stands de prevención. 14.30 h: Visita guiada a Lembeye. Catering in situ.

8.45 Uhr: Begrüßung und Anmeldung. 9 Uhr: Sensibilisierung und Prävention zu kardiovaskulären Risiken durch Gesundheitspersonal und Feuerwehrleute. 10 Uhr: Laufen, Walken und Nordic Walking 5,5 km. 9-12 Uhr: Workshops Pilate, Yoga, Sophro-Atmung, spielerische Ernährungsanimation, Smoothie-Fahrrad, Eltern-Kind-Spiele, Präventionsstände. 14:30 Uhr: Geführte Besichtigung von Lembeye. Verpflegung vor Ort.

