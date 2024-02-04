Mutxiko Place Louis XIV Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 4 février 2024, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

La Ville de Saint-Jean-de-Luz propose un nouveau rendez-vous dédié aux Mutxiko le dimanche 4 février 2023 à 11h30, place Louis XIV, avec Xirribikariak.

Pour cette nouvelle saison, chaque 1er dimanche du mois, les amoureux de cette danse basque traditionnelle se retrouvent pour partager un bon moment. Suivant les mois, ces rendez-vous sont organisés dans des quartiers différents : centre-ville, Ichaca, Halles, Lac..

2024-02-04 fin : 2024-02-04 . .

Place Louis XIV

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz is offering a new Mutxiko event on Sunday, February 4, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. in Place Louis XIV, with Xirribikariak.

For this new season, every 1st Sunday of the month, lovers of this traditional Basque dance get together to share a good time. Depending on the month, these gatherings take place in different neighborhoods: downtown, Ichaca, Halles, Lac.

La ciudad de Saint-Jean-de-Luz propone un nuevo evento Mutxiko el domingo 4 de febrero de 2023 a las 11:30 h en la plaza Louis XIV, con Xirribikariak.

En esta nueva temporada, cada primer domingo de mes, los amantes de esta danza tradicional vasca se reúnen para compartir un buen rato. Según el mes, estos encuentros tendrán lugar en diferentes lugares: el centro de la ciudad, Ichaca, Halles y Lac.

Die Stadt Saint-Jean-de-Luz bietet am Sonntag, den 4. Februar 2023, um 11.30 Uhr auf dem Place Louis XIV ein neues, den Mutxiko gewidmetes Treffen mit Xirribikariak an.

In dieser neuen Saison treffen sich an jedem ersten Sonntag des Monats die Liebhaber dieses traditionellen baskischen Tanzes, um einen schönen Moment miteinander zu teilen. Je nach Monat finden diese Treffen in verschiedenen Stadtvierteln statt: Stadtzentrum, Ichaca, Halles, Lac.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque