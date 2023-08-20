Bal Country en plein air Place Louis Debray Tourouvre au Perche, 20 août 2023, Tourouvre au Perche.

Tourouvre au Perche,Orne

Fort du succès des années passés, Country road 61 et Tourouvre au Perche organisent un nouveau bal country en plain air. Restauration et boisson chez les commerçants du village. Pour tous !!.

2023-08-20 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-20 23:00:00. .

Place Louis Debray TOUROUVRE

Tourouvre au Perche 61190 Orne Normandie



After the success of last year, Country road 61 and Tourouvre au Perche organize a new country ball in the open air. Catering and drinks at the village shops. For all !

Basándose en el éxito de años anteriores, Country Road 61 y Tourouvre au Perche organizan otro baile campestre al aire libre. Comida y bebida a cargo de los comerciantes del pueblo. Para todos los gustos

Nach dem Erfolg der vergangenen Jahre organisieren Country road 61 und Tourouvre au Perche erneut einen Country-Ball unter freiem Himmel. Essen und Trinken gibt es bei den Geschäftsleuten des Dorfes. Für alle!

