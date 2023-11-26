CONCERT Place Leclerc Longwy, 26 novembre 2023, Longwy.

Longwy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Depuis sa création en 1985, le groupe vocal « Le Kaléidophone » interprète et met en scène des chansons françaises harmonisées à 4 voix.

Pour son retour sur scène à Longwy, le choeur présentera son nouveau spectacle renouvelé intitulé « Chansons à voir ».

Depuis bientôt 4 décennies, le groupe enchaîne les rencontres, festivals, enregistrements et déplacements dans la région et à l’étranger. Il participe également à des actions humanitaires ou d’intérêt public.

Tarifs : 10 €/adulte et 5 € /moins de 12 ans.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-26 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 15:00:00. 5 EUR.

Place Leclerc Salle Legras – Mairie de Longwy

Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Since its creation in 1985, the vocal group « Le Kaléidophone » has been performing and staging French songs harmonized for 4 voices.

For its return to the stage in Longwy, the choir will be presenting a new show entitled « Chansons à voir ».

For almost 4 decades, the group has been performing at festivals, recording and touring the region and abroad. They also take part in humanitarian and public-interest actions.

Admission: 10 ?/adult and 5 ? /under 12s.

Desde su creación en 1985, el grupo vocal « Le Kaléidophone » interpreta y pone en escena canciones francesas armonizadas a 4 voces.

Para su regreso a los escenarios en Longwy, el coro presentará un nuevo espectáculo titulado « Chansons à voir ».

Desde hace casi 4 décadas, el grupo actúa en festivales, graba y viaja por la región y el extranjero. También participan en iniciativas humanitarias y de interés público.

Las entradas cuestan 10 euros para los adultos y 5 euros para los menores de 12 años.

Seit ihrer Gründung im Jahr 1985 interpretiert und inszeniert die Gesangsgruppe « Le Kaléidophone » harmonisierte französische Chansons mit vier Stimmen.

Bei seiner Rückkehr auf die Bühne in Longwy wird der Chor seine neue, erneuerte Show mit dem Titel « Chansons à voir » präsentieren.

Seit fast vier Jahrzehnten reiht die Gruppe Begegnungen, Festivals, Aufnahmen und Reisen in der Region und im Ausland aneinander. Sie nimmt auch an humanitären oder gemeinnützigen Aktionen teil.

Eintrittspreise: 10 ?/Erwachsener und 5 ? /unter 12 Jahren.

