Marché des Producteurs de Pays Place l’Amiral Courbet Villeneuve-sur-Lot Villeneuve-sur-Lot
Marché des Producteurs de Pays Place l’Amiral Courbet Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 18 août 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.
Villeneuve-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne
Soirée occitane avec Man Encatada..
2023-08-18 à ; fin : 2023-08-18 . .
Place l’Amiral Courbet
Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Occitan evening with Man Encatada.
Velada occitana con Man Encatada.
Okzitanischer Abend mit Man Encatada.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47