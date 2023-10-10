Danse : Pockemon Crew Place Jules Nadi Romans-sur-Isère, 10 octobre 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.

Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme

Dans le programme de Romans Scenes



Riyad Fghani et Kevin Berriche /

Pièce chorégraphique pour 8 danseurs.

2023-10-10 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-10 . EUR.

Place Jules Nadi Salle des Cordeliers

Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



In the Romans Scenes program



Riyad Fghani and Kevin Berriche /

Choreographic piece for 8 dancers

En el programa Escenas romanas



Riyad Fghani y Kevin Berriche /

Pieza coreográfica para 8 bailarines

Im Programm von Romans Scenes



Riyad Fghani und Kevin Berriche /

Choreographisches Stück für 8 Tänzer/innen

Mise à jour le 2023-06-20 par Valence Romans Tourisme