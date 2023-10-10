Danse : Pockemon Crew Place Jules Nadi Romans-sur-Isère
Danse : Pockemon Crew Place Jules Nadi Romans-sur-Isère, 10 octobre 2023, Romans-sur-Isère.
Romans-sur-Isère,Drôme
Dans le programme de Romans Scenes
Riyad Fghani et Kevin Berriche /
Pièce chorégraphique pour 8 danseurs.
2023-10-10 20:00:00
Place Jules Nadi Salle des Cordeliers
Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
In the Romans Scenes program
Riyad Fghani and Kevin Berriche /
Choreographic piece for 8 dancers
En el programa Escenas romanas
Riyad Fghani y Kevin Berriche /
Pieza coreográfica para 8 bailarines
Im Programm von Romans Scenes
Riyad Fghani und Kevin Berriche /
Choreographisches Stück für 8 Tänzer/innen
