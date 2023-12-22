RENDEZ-VOUS MUSIQUES ACTUELLES Place Juhel Mayenne, 22 décembre 2023, Mayenne.

Mayenne,Mayenne

Tout au long de l’année, les élèves du Conservatoire ont l’occasion de se produire en public. La représentation publique (musicale, chorégraphique et/ou théâtrale) est suivie d’un moment convivial entre le public et les artistes en devenir..

Place Juhel Théâtre municipal

Mayenne 53100 Mayenne Pays de la Loire



Throughout the year, Conservatoire students have the opportunity to perform in public. The public performance (musical, choreographic and/or theatrical) is followed by a convivial moment between the audience and the up-and-coming artists.

A lo largo del año, los alumnos del Conservatorio tienen la oportunidad de actuar en público. La actuación pública (musical, coreográfica y/o teatral) va seguida de un momento de convivencia entre el público y los artistas en ciernes.

Das ganze Jahr über haben die Schülerinnen und Schüler des Konservatoriums die Möglichkeit, öffentlich aufzutreten. Auf die öffentliche Aufführung (Musik, Choreografie und/oder Theater) folgt ein geselliger Moment zwischen dem Publikum und den aufstrebenden Künstlern.

