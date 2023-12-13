Concert Gospel de Noël place Joffre Thann, 13 décembre 2023, Thann.

Thann,Haut-Rhin

La chorale gospel Let’s Praise God vous fera vibrer au son des chants de Noël..

2023-12-13 fin : 2023-12-13 19:00:00. EUR.

place Joffre

Thann 68800 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



The Let’s Praise God Gospel Choir will thrill you with the sounds of Christmas carols.

El coro de gospel Let’s Praise God te emocionará con el sonido de los villancicos.

Der Gospelchor Let’s Praise God wird Sie mit Weihnachtsliedern erfreuen.

