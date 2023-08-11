Concert final de la semaine chantante place Joffre, 11 août 2023, Thann.

Thann,Haut-Rhin

Chants sacrés et profanes, gospel, chants populaires d’ici et d’ailleurs seront au programme. Dirigé par Pascale Parayre et Anne Hinderer, l’accompagnement instrumental sera assuré par Benoît Parayre aux grandes orgues et au piano..

2023-08-11 à ; fin : 2023-08-11 . EUR.

place Joffre

Thann 68800 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Sacred and secular songs, gospel, popular songs from here and elsewhere will be on the program. Conducted by Pascale Parayre and Anne Hinderer, the instrumental accompaniment will be provided by Benoît Parayre on the organ and piano.

Canciones sacras y profanas, gospel, canciones populares de aquí y de otros lugares formarán parte del programa. Bajo la dirección de Pascale Parayre y Anne Hinderer, el acompañamiento instrumental correrá a cargo de Benoît Parayre al órgano y al piano.

Geistliche und weltliche Lieder, Gospel, Volkslieder von hier und anderswo werden auf dem Programm stehen. Unter der Leitung von Pascale Parayre und Anne Hinderer wird die instrumentale Begleitung von Benoît Parayre an der großen Orgel und am Klavier übernommen.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-23 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay