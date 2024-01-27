GABRIELLE D’ ESTRÉES, UNE FEMME QUI SE VOULAIS REINE… Place Jean Moulin Place Jean Moulin Nébian, 27 janvier 2024, Nébian.

Qui est Gabrielle d’Estrées ?

Une femme ambitieuse et intelligente, qui se voulait reine de France et de Navarre par le grand amour que lui a porté le roi Henri IV. Succédant à

Corisande comme maîtresse royale et au pouvoir pendant huit ans, de 1591 à 1599, elle participa à la fin des guerres de religion en favorisant la signature du célèbre « Édit de Nantes » en 1598….

Who is Gabrielle d?Estrées?

An ambitious, intelligent woman who wanted to be Queen of France and Navarre because of the great love she felt for King Henri IV. Succeeding

Corisande as royal mistress and in power for eight years, from 1591 to 1599, she helped bring an end to the Wars of Religion by promoting the signing of the famous « Edict of Nantes » in 1598…

¿Quién es Gabrielle d’Estrées?

Una mujer ambiciosa e inteligente que quiso ser reina de Francia y Navarra por el gran amor que sentía por el rey Enrique IV. Sucedió a

Corisande como amante real y en el poder durante ocho años, de 1591 a 1599, contribuyó a poner fin a las Guerras de Religión promoviendo la firma del famoso « Edicto de Nantes » en 1598….

Wer ist Gabrielle d’Estrées?

Eine ehrgeizige und intelligente Frau, die durch die große Liebe, die König Heinrich IV. für sie empfand, Königin von Frankreich und Navarra werden wollte. Als Nachfolgerin von

Corisande als königliche Mätresse und acht Jahre lang, von 1591 bis 1599, an der Macht, war sie am Ende der Religionskriege beteiligt, indem sie die Unterzeichnung des berühmten « Edikts von Nantes » im Jahr 1598 förderte…

