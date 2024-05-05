Randonnée de Printemps en Brenne Place Jean Moulin Mézières-en-Brenne, 5 mai 2024, Mézières-en-Brenne.

Mézières-en-Brenne,Indre

A pied, à cheval, à VTT ou en attelage, venez partager un territoire naturel et sauvage. Authentique. Destination d’initiés, la Brenne se mérite et livre au détour de chaque chemin un paysage nouveau, charmant ou mystérieux, abritant une faune et une flore exceptionnelles..

Dimanche 2024-05-05 08:30:00 fin : 2024-05-05 . 5 EUR.

Place Jean Moulin

Mézières-en-Brenne 36290 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



On foot, on horseback, on mountain bike or in a horse-drawn carriage, come and share a natural and wild territory. Authentic. The Brenne is a destination for insiders, and at the bend in the road, the Brenne deserves itself and offers a new, charming or mysterious landscape, sheltering exceptional fauna and flora.

A pie, a caballo, en bicicleta de montaña o en carruaje, venga a compartir un territorio natural y salvaje. Auténtico. Destino para iniciados, el Brenne hay que ganárselo y a la vuelta de cada camino se descubre un paisaje nuevo, encantador o misterioso, que alberga una fauna y una flora excepcionales.

Ob zu Fuß, zu Pferd, mit dem Mountainbike oder im Gespann, teilen Sie eine natürliche und wilde Gegend. Es ist authentisch. Die Brenne ist ein Reiseziel für Eingeweihte, das man sich verdienen muss und das hinter jeder Wegbiegung eine neue, reizvolle oder geheimnisvolle Landschaft mit einer außergewöhnlichen Fauna und Flora offenbart.

