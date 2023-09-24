Rando des fours à pain Place Jean-Marie Dauzier Cornil, 24 septembre 2023, Cornil.

Cornil,Corrèze

Rendez-vous à Cornil pour la 19ème randonnée des fours à pain. Elle peut se faire en VTT ou en marchant, son niveau de difficulté dépend de votre choix de parcours et les dénivelés sont souvent importants. Vous pourrez découvrir certains fours à pain de la commune et déguster le pain aux ravitaillement.

– Circuits VTT en « étoile », de 24 km (d+850) à 38 km (d+1700)

– Marche : 8 km – Dénivelé + : 367 m, 13 km – Dénivelé + : 540 m et 18 km – Dénivelé + : 631 m

Départs à partir de 8h15 pour le VTT et 8h30 pour la marche.

Pré-inscriptions en ligne jusqu’au 20 septembre. Tarifs réduits..

2023-09-24 fin : 2023-09-24 14:00:00. EUR.

Place Jean-Marie Dauzier

Cornil 19150 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Join us in Cornil for the 19th randonnée des fours à pain. It can be done by mountain bike or on foot, the level of difficulty depends on your choice of route, and the gradients are often significant. You can discover some of the local bread ovens and taste the bread at the refreshment points.

– Star » mountain bike circuits, from 24 km (d+850) to 38 km (d+1700)

– Walking: 8 km – Ascent +: 367 m, 13 km – Ascent +: 540 m and 18 km – Ascent +: 631 m

Departures from 8:15 a.m. for mountain biking and 8:30 a.m. for walking.

Pre-registration online until September 20. Reduced rates.

Únase a nosotros en Cornil para la 19ª randonnée des fours à pain. Se puede hacer en bicicleta de montaña o a pie, pero el nivel de dificultad depende de la ruta elegida y las pendientes suelen ser pronunciadas. Podrá descubrir algunos de los hornos de pan locales y degustar el pan en los avituallamientos.

– Recorridos « estrella » en bicicleta de montaña, de 24 km (d+850) a 38 km (d+1700)

– Recorridos: 8 km – Ascenso +: 367 m, 13 km – Ascenso +: 540 m y 18 km – Ascenso +: 631 m

Salidas a partir de las 8.15 h para la bicicleta de montaña y de las 8.30 h para el paseo.

Preinscripción en línea hasta el 20 de septiembre. Tarifas reducidas.

Treffpunkt in Cornil für die 19. Wanderung zu den Brotbacköfen. Die Wanderung kann mit dem Mountainbike oder zu Fuß durchgeführt werden. Der Schwierigkeitsgrad hängt von Ihrer Wahl der Strecke ab und die Höhenunterschiede sind oft beträchtlich. Sie können einige der Brotbacköfen der Gemeinde entdecken und das Brot an den Verpflegungsstellen probieren.

– Mountainbike-Routen in « Sternform », von 24 km (d+850) bis 38 km (d+1700)

– Wandern: 8 km – Höhenunterschied +: 367 m, 13 km – Höhenunterschied +: 540 m und 18 km – Höhenunterschied +: 631 m

Abfahrt ab 8:15 Uhr für das Mountainbike und ab 8:30 Uhr für die Wanderung.

Voranmeldungen online bis zum 20. September. Ermäßigte Preise.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par Office de Tourisme de Tulle en Corrèze