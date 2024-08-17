Festival international Tarbes en Tango Place Jean Jaurès Tarbes, 17 août 2024, Tarbes.

Tarbes,Hautes-Pyrénées

La ville de Tarbes se transforme en capitale argentine !

Depuis 25 ans, des tangueros du monde entier se retrouvent à Tarbes pour assouvir leur passion de la danse et de la musique afin de perfectionner leur art auprès des plus prestigieux maestros de tango.

Avec près de 130 artistes de renommée internationale et plus de 18 000 festivaliers venus du monde entier, les rues s’animent au son du bandonéon et les tangueros se pressent aux bals et apéros-tango organisés dans les différents quartiers et jardins de la ville.

Le soir, de magnifiques spectacles dansés et chantés sont proposés sous la belle Halle Marcadieu qui se transforme en milonga géante (bal tango) jusqu’au bout de la nuit…

Découvrez une programmation riche et éclectique !

Né en 1997, ce festival est rapidement devenu un événement incontournable dans le monde du tango grâce à la diversité et la qualité de ses propositions artistiques.

Il propose dans des lieux de danse insolites et magiques, des spectacles, des bals, des concerts, des stages de danse, de musique, des apéros-tango musicalisés aux terrasses des cafés, mais aussi des projections cinématographiques, des conférences, des dédicaces, des débats musicalisés, des expositions,…

Organisé par Tarbes Animations, la Mairie de Tarbes et l’Association Tangueando Ibos, le festival Tarbes en Tango invite les festivaliers dans l’atmosphère fascinante de Buenos Aires… le temps d’un tango !

+ d’infos sur tarbesentango.fr.

2024-08-17 fin : 2024-08-25 . .

Place Jean Jaurès TARBES

Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Tarbes is transformed into the capital of Argentina!

For 25 years, tangueros from all over the world have gathered in Tarbes to indulge their passion for dance and music, and to perfect their art with the most prestigious tango maestros.

With some 130 internationally renowned artists and over 18,000 festival-goers from all over the world, the streets come alive with the sound of the bandoneon, and tangueros flock to the balls and tango aperitifs organized in the city?s various districts and gardens.

In the evening, magnificent dance and song performances are staged in the beautiful Halle Marcadieu, which transforms into a giant milonga (tango ball) until the end of the night?

Discover a rich and eclectic program!

Founded in 1997, this festival has rapidly become a not-to-be-missed event in the world of tango, thanks to the diversity and quality of its artistic offerings.

In unusual and magical dance venues, it offers shows, balls, concerts, dance and music workshops, musical tango aperitifs on café terraces, as well as film screenings, conferences, book signings, musical debates, exhibitions?

Organized by Tarbes Animations, Tarbes Town Hall and the Tangueando Ibos Association, the Tarbes en Tango festival invites festival-goers into the fascinating atmosphere of Buenos Aires? for a tango!

+ More info on tarbesentango.fr

¡Tarbes se convierte en la capital de Argentina!

Desde hace 25 años, tangueros de todo el mundo acuden a Tarbes para dar rienda suelta a su pasión por el baile y la música, y perfeccionar su arte con los más prestigiosos maestros del tango.

Con cerca de 130 artistas de renombre internacional y más de 18.000 festivaleros de todo el mundo, las calles se animan con el sonido del bandoneón y los tangueros acuden en masa a los bailes y aperitivos tangueros organizados en los diferentes barrios y jardines de la ciudad.

Por la noche, se organizan magníficos espectáculos de baile y canto en la hermosa Halle Marcadieu, que se transforma en una milonga gigante hasta el final de la noche..

Descubra un programa rico y ecléctico

Creado en 1997, este festival se ha convertido rápidamente en una cita ineludible en el mundo del tango, gracias a la diversidad y calidad de su oferta artística.

Ofrece espectáculos, bailes, conciertos, cursos de danza y música, aperitivos musicales de tango en las terrazas de los cafés, así como proyecciones de películas, conferencias, firmas de libros, debates musicales, exposiciones, etc. en lugares de baile insólitos y mágicos

Organizado por Tarbes Animations, el Ayuntamiento de Tarbes y la Asociación Tangueando Ibos, el festival Tarbes en Tango invita a los festivaleros al fascinante ambiente de Buenos Aires… ¡para bailar un tango!

+ Más información en tarbesentango.fr

Die Stadt Tarbes verwandelt sich in die Hauptstadt Argentiniens!

Seit 25 Jahren treffen sich Tangueros aus der ganzen Welt in Tarbes, um ihrer Leidenschaft für Tanz und Musik zu frönen und ihre Kunst bei den renommiertesten Tango-Maestros zu perfektionieren.

Mit fast 130 international renommierten Künstlern und über 18.000 Festivalbesuchern aus aller Welt beleben sich die Straßen zum Klang des Bandoneons und die Tangueros strömen zu den Tangobällen und Aperos, die in den verschiedenen Vierteln und Gärten der Stadt veranstaltet werden.

Abends werden in der schönen Halle Marcadieu wunderschöne Tanz- und Gesangsdarbietungen geboten, die sich bis in die Nacht hinein in eine riesige Milonga (Tangoball) verwandeln

Entdecken Sie ein reichhaltiges und eklektisches Programm!

Das 1997 ins Leben gerufene Festival hat sich dank der Vielfalt und Qualität seiner künstlerischen Angebote schnell zu einem unumgänglichen Ereignis in der Welt des Tangos entwickelt.

Es bietet an ungewöhnlichen und magischen Tanzorten Aufführungen, Bälle, Konzerte, Tanz- und Musikkurse, Tango-Aperitifs mit Musik auf den Terrassen der Cafés, aber auch Filmvorführungen, Vorträge, Autogrammstunden, Debatten mit Musik, Ausstellungen usw. an

Das Festival Tarbes en Tango wird von Tarbes Animations, der Stadtverwaltung von Tarbes und dem Verein Tangueando Ibos organisiert und lädt die Festivalbesucher in die faszinierende Atmosphäre von Buenos Aires ein? für die Dauer eines Tangos!

+ Weitere Informationen unter tarbesentango.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65