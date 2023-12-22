RENCONTRE AVEC LE PÈRE NOËL PLACE JEAN JAURÈS Saint-Gaudens
Catégories d’Évènement:
RENCONTRE AVEC LE PÈRE NOËL PLACE JEAN JAURÈS Saint-Gaudens, 22 décembre 2023 07:00, Saint-Gaudens.
Saint-Gaudens,Haute-Garonne
Le Père Noël vous attend !.
2023-12-22 fin : 2023-12-22 . .
PLACE JEAN JAURÈS Place Nationale Jean Jaurès
Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Santa’s waiting for you!
Papá Noel te está esperando
Der Weihnachtsmann wartet auf Sie!
Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE