JOURNEE FESTIVE « COMME UN AIR DE NOEL » Place Jean Jaurès Neffiès, 2 décembre 2023, Neffiès.

Neffiès,Hérault

Venez profiter d’une journée au cœur de l’ambiance de Noël.

Daube de sanglier, vin chaud, crêpes, marrons, pâtisseries… la rencontre du Père Noël et ses ânes, prêts pour une balade ! À 16h30, un joli spectacle « Le Grenier aux Étoiles » dans la salle de l’ancien couvent, petit marché de produits spécial Noël : miel, chocolats, décorations… Tout pour attendre Noël tout en douceur !.

Place Jean Jaurès

Neffiès 34320 Hérault Occitanie



Come and enjoy a day in the heart of the Christmas atmosphere.

Wild boar stew, mulled wine, crêpes, chestnuts, pastries… meet Santa Claus and his donkeys, ready for a ride! At 4:30 p.m., a lovely « Le Grenier aux Étoiles » show in the old convent hall, and a small market selling special Christmas products: honey, chocolates, decorations? Everything you need to look forward to Christmas!

Venga a disfrutar de un día en pleno ambiente navideño.

Estofado de jabalí, vino caliente, crepes, castañas, pasteles… ¡encuéntrese con Papá Noel y sus burros, listos para dar un paseo! A las 16:30 h, un bonito espectáculo titulado « Le Grenier aux Étoiles » (El desván de las estrellas) en la antigua sala del convento, y un pequeño mercado de productos especiales navideños: miel, chocolates, adornos.. Todo lo necesario para esperar la Navidad

Genießen Sie einen Tag inmitten der weihnachtlichen Atmosphäre.

Wildschweinschmorbraten, Glühwein, Crêpes, Kastanien, Gebäck… Begegnung mit dem Weihnachtsmann und seinen Eseln, die bereit für einen Ausflug sind! Um 16.30 Uhr gibt es im Saal des ehemaligen Klosters ein schönes Schauspiel « Le Grenier aux Étoiles » (Der Sternenspeicher), einen kleinen Markt mit weihnachtlichen Produkten: Honig, Schokolade, Dekorationen? Alles, um sich auf Weihnachten zu freuen!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par OT AVANT-MONTS