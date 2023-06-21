Place Jean Jaurès Place Jean Jaurès Concarneau Concarneau Catégories d’Évènement: Concarneau

Finistère Place Jean Jaurès Place Jean Jaurès Concarneau, 21 juin 2023, Concarneau. Place Jean Jaurès Mercredi 21 juin, 18h00 Place Jean Jaurès PLACE JEAN JAURÈS

Scène Studios 4 ASS’

18h20 : RED JOSLY – Électro rock

19h15 : DEAD JANE – Rock macabre

21h00 : FAST – Rock heavy

22h30 : ODD NELSON – Stoner

___

ET AUSSI DANS LES BARS DE CONCARNEAU… Place Jean Jaurès place jean jaures concarneau Concarneau 29900 Finistère Bretagne Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:30:00+02:00

2023-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:30:00+02:00 © Hartland Villa Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Concarneau, Finistère Autres Lieu Place Jean Jaurès Adresse place jean jaures concarneau Ville Concarneau Departement Finistère Lieu Ville Place Jean Jaurès Concarneau

Place Jean Jaurès Concarneau Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/concarneau/

Place Jean Jaurès Place Jean Jaurès Concarneau 2023-06-21 was last modified: by Place Jean Jaurès Place Jean Jaurès Concarneau Place Jean Jaurès Concarneau 21 juin 2023