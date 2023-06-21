Place Jean Jaurès Place Jean Jaurès Concarneau Concarneau
Scène Studios 4 ASS’
18h20 : RED JOSLY – Électro rock
19h15 : DEAD JANE – Rock macabre
21h00 : FAST – Rock heavy
22h30 : ODD NELSON – Stoner
