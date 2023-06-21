Place Jean Jaurès Place Jean Jaurès Concarneau, 21 juin 2023, Concarneau.

Place Jean Jaurès Mercredi 21 juin, 18h00 Place Jean Jaurès

PLACE JEAN JAURÈS
Scène Studios 4 ASS’
18h20 : RED JOSLY – Électro rock
19h15 : DEAD JANE – Rock macabre
21h00 : FAST – Rock heavy
22h30 : ODD NELSON – Stoner
___
ET AUSSI DANS LES BARS DE CONCARNEAU…

Place Jean Jaurès place jean jaures concarneau Concarneau 29900 Finistère Bretagne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:30:00+02:00
2023-06-21T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:30:00+02:00

© Hartland Villa