LA FONTAINE MUSICALE DE LA SAINT -SYLVESTRE Place Jean Jaurès Béziers, 31 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Pour fêter le passage à la nouvelle année, la Fontaine Musicale se pare de ses plus beaux atours pour vous offrir un spectacle exceptionnel! Une performance alliant son, lumière et jets d’eau qui ne manquera pas d’émerveiller petits et grands. Un vrai feu d’artifice aquatique..

2023-12-31 23:59:00 fin : 2023-12-31 . .

Place Jean Jaurès

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



To celebrate the arrival of the new year, the Musical Fountain is decked out in all its finery for an exceptional show! A performance combining sound, light and water jets that is sure to amaze young and old alike. A true aquatic fireworks display.

Para celebrar la llegada del nuevo año, la Fuente Musical se viste de gala para ofrecer un espectáculo excepcional Un espectáculo de sonido, luz y chorros de agua que sorprenderá a grandes y pequeños. Un auténtico espectáculo de fuegos artificiales acuáticos.

Um den Jahreswechsel zu feiern, schmückt sich der Musikbrunnen mit seinen schönsten Gewändern, um Ihnen ein außergewöhnliches Spektakel zu bieten! Eine Performance mit Ton, Licht und Wasserfontänen, die Groß und Klein in Staunen versetzen wird. Ein wahres Wasserfeuerwerk.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE