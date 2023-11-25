LA FONTAINE MUSICALE DE NOËL – NOËL À BÉZIERS Place Jean Jaurès Béziers, 25 novembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Pour les fêtes de fin d’année, sur la Place Jean Jaurès en plein cœur de la ville, venez assister au spectacle féérique de la fontaine musicale! Une performance alliant son, lumière et jets d’eau qui ne manquera pas d’émerveiller petits et grands. Un vrai feu d’artifice aquatique..

2023-11-25 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-21 . .

Place Jean Jaurès

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



For the festive season, come to Place Jean Jaurès, in the heart of the city, and enjoy the magical spectacle of the musical fountain! A performance combining sound, light and water jets that is sure to amaze young and old alike. A real aquatic fireworks display.

Estas fiestas, en el corazón de la ciudad, en la plaza Jean Jaurès, disfrute del mágico espectáculo de la fuente musical Un espectáculo de sonido, luz y chorros de agua que sorprenderá a grandes y pequeños. Un auténtico espectáculo de fuegos artificiales acuáticos.

An den Weihnachtsfeiertagen findet auf dem Place Jean Jaurès im Herzen der Stadt ein märchenhaftes Spektakel statt: der Musikbrunnen! Eine Aufführung mit Ton, Licht und Wasserfontänen, die Groß und Klein in Staunen versetzen wird. Ein wahres Wasserfeuerwerk.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE