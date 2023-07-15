MUSIQUE FESTIVE AVEC LES FUSSOIRS Place Jean Jaurès Agde
Agde,Hérault
Trio acoustique au style guinguette où se mêlent poésie, humour et chanson festive..
2023-07-15 21:30:00 fin : 2023-07-15 . .
Place Jean Jaurès
Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie
Acoustic trio with a guinguette style that blends poetry, humor and festive song.
Un trío acústico de estilo guinguette que mezcla poesía, humor y canción festiva.
Akustisches Trio im Guinguette-Stil, in dem sich Poesie, Humor und festliche Lieder vermischen.
