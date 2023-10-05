Théâtre – Le Mythe de Sisyphe Place Isabelle d’Orléans et Bragance Eu, 5 octobre 2023, Eu.

Eu,Seine-Maritime

Le Mythe de Sisyphe, d’Albert Camus
Compagnie Pierre Martot.
2023-10-05 20:00:00
Place Isabelle d’Orléans et Bragance Théâtre du Château
Eu 76260 Seine-Maritime Normandie

The Myth of Sisyphus, by Albert Camus
Pierre Martot Company

El mito de Sísifo, de Albert Camus
Empresa Pierre Martot

Der Mythos von Sisyphos, von Albert Camus
Compagnie Pierre Martot

