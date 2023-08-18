Festimarché Place Henri Lacabanne Monein Monein
Festimarché Place Henri Lacabanne Monein, 18 août 2023, Monein.
Monein,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Durant l’été, la communauté de communes de Lacq-Orthez anime vos marchés hebdomadaires en musique ! A chaque date, un nouvel artiste.
Marché traditionnel animé par Chafao trio..
2023-08-18 à ; fin : 2023-08-18 21:00:00. EUR.
Place Henri Lacabanne
Monein 64360 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
During the summer, the Lacq-Orthez Community of Communes brings music to your weekly markets! Each date features a new artist.
Traditional market animated by Chafao trio.
Durante el verano, la Comunidad de Municipios Lacq-Orthez lleva la música a sus mercados semanales Cada fecha cuenta con un nuevo artista.
Mercado tradicional con el trío Chafao.
Während des Sommers belebt die Communauté de communes de Lacq-Orthez Ihre Wochenmärkte mit Musik! An jedem Datum ein neuer Künstler.
Traditioneller Markt mit Musik von Chafao trio.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-30 par OT Coeur de Béarn