Festimarché Place Henri Lacabanne Monein, 18 août 2023, Monein.

Monein,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Durant l’été, la communauté de communes de Lacq-Orthez anime vos marchés hebdomadaires en musique ! A chaque date, un nouvel artiste.

Marché traditionnel animé par Chafao trio..

2023-08-18 à ; fin : 2023-08-18 21:00:00. EUR.

Place Henri Lacabanne

Monein 64360 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



During the summer, the Lacq-Orthez Community of Communes brings music to your weekly markets! Each date features a new artist.

Traditional market animated by Chafao trio.

Durante el verano, la Comunidad de Municipios Lacq-Orthez lleva la música a sus mercados semanales Cada fecha cuenta con un nuevo artista.

Mercado tradicional con el trío Chafao.

Während des Sommers belebt die Communauté de communes de Lacq-Orthez Ihre Wochenmärkte mit Musik! An jedem Datum ein neuer Künstler.

Traditioneller Markt mit Musik von Chafao trio.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-30 par OT Coeur de Béarn