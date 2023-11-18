Concert CCQUEEN Place Gustave Lamarque Castres-Gironde, 18 novembre 2023, Castres-Gironde.

Castres-Gironde,Gironde

La mairie et l’association Fiest’A Castres proposent une soirée concert gratuite avec

buvette sur place.

CCQUEEN est un groupe indépendant qui joue du prog-rock, glam, psyché. Les cinq musiciens produisent un son à la fois lourd et aérien avec une pointe de stoner et beaucoup de folie furieuse romantique. Aliénant et libérateur. C’est un jeu constant de contrastes. Unique et fascinant.

Les concerts sont accompagnés de projections d’images animées qui font suite à l’exposition qui a eu lieu cet été à Castres-Gironde (et dont on peut encore apercevoir la partie streetart chez les commerçants)

Influences : le psychédélisme de Pink Floyd, la poésie de Nick Cave, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Alain Bashung, Archive, Muse, All Them Witches….

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 . .

Place Gustave Lamarque

Castres-Gironde 33640 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Town Hall and the Fiest’A Castres association are offering a free evening concert with

refreshments on site.

CCQUEEN is an independent band playing prog-rock, glam and psyche. The five musicians produce a sound that’s both heavy and airy, with a hint of stoner and a lot of romantic madness. Alienating and liberating. It’s a constant interplay of contrasts. Unique and fascinating.

The concerts are accompanied by projections of animated images that follow on from the exhibition that took place this summer in Castres-Gironde (the street art part of which can still be seen in the shops).

Influences: the psychedelia of Pink Floyd, the poetry of Nick Cave, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Alain Bashung, Archive, Muse, All Them Witches…

El Ayuntamiento y la asociación Fiest’A Castres ofrecen un concierto gratuito por la noche con

refrescos in situ.

CCQUEEN es un grupo independiente de prog-rock, glam y psyche. Los cinco músicos producen un sonido a la vez pesado y aéreo, con una pizca de stoner y mucha locura romántica. Alienante y liberador. Un juego constante de contrastes. Único y fascinante.

Los conciertos van acompañados de proyecciones de imágenes animadas que dan continuidad a la exposición que tuvo lugar este verano en Castres-Gironde (cuya parte de arte callejero aún puede verse en las tiendas).

Influencias: la psicodelia de Pink Floyd, la poesía de Nick Cave, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Alain Bashung, Archive, Muse, All Them Witches…

Die Stadtverwaltung und der Verein Fiest’A Castres bieten einen kostenlosen Konzertabend mit

getränken vor Ort an.

CCQUEEN ist eine unabhängige Band, die Prog-Rock, Glam und Psyche spielt. Die fünf Musiker produzieren einen Sound, der gleichzeitig schwer und luftig ist, mit einer Prise Stoner und viel romantischem Wahnsinn. Entfremdend und befreiend. Es ist ein ständiges Spiel mit Kontrasten. Einzigartig und faszinierend.

Die Konzerte werden von Projektionen bewegter Bilder begleitet, die an die Ausstellung anknüpfen, die diesen Sommer in Castres-Gironde stattgefunden hat (und deren Streetart-Teil man noch bei den Ladenbesitzern sehen kann)

Einflüsse: die Psychedelik von Pink Floyd, die Poesie von Nick Cave, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Alain Bashung, Archive, Muse, All Them Witches…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-24 par OT Montesquieu