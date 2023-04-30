CONCERT // GURS (Bilbao) TOXIC RITES & SLASHERS à BREST Place Guérin Brest
CONCERT // GURS (Bilbao) TOXIC RITES & SLASHERS à BREST Dimanche 30 avril, 18h00 Place Guérin Prix Libre
—DIMANCHE 30 AVRIL—
GURS ★★ Catchy Punk ★ Bilbao
TOXIC RITES ★★ AnarchoPunk ★ Monts d’Arrée —> Release party de leur démo K7
SLASHERS ★★ HorrorPunk ★ Quimper
Prix libre – de 18h à 22h à l’Avenir, Place Guérin, BREST
veille de 1er Mai oblige, en soutien aux caisses de grèves et luttes!!
