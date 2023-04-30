CONCERT // GURS (Bilbao) TOXIC RITES & SLASHERS à BREST Place Guérin Brest Catégories d’évènement: Brest

Finistère

CONCERT // GURS (Bilbao) TOXIC RITES & SLASHERS à BREST Place Guérin, 30 avril 2023, Brest. CONCERT // GURS (Bilbao) TOXIC RITES & SLASHERS à BREST Dimanche 30 avril, 18h00 Place Guérin Prix Libre —DIMANCHE 30 AVRIL— GURS ★★ Catchy Punk ★ Bilbao

Bandcamp TOXIC RITES ★★ AnarchoPunk ★ Monts d’Arrée —> Release party de leur démo K7

Bandcamp SLASHERS ★★ HorrorPunk ★ Quimper

Bandcamp Prix libre – de 18h à 22h à l’Avenir, Place Guérin, BREST veille de 1er Mai oblige, en soutien aux caisses de grèves et luttes!! Place Guérin Place Guérin Brest 29200 Saint-Martin Finistère Bretagne [{« link »: « https://symphonyofdestruction.bandcamp.com/album/s-t-7-7 »}, {« link »: « https://toxicrites.bandcamp.com/album/preview-demo-2023-6-tracks »}, {« link »: « https://slashershorrorpunk.bandcamp.com/album/slashers-perverts-in-the-park »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-30T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-30T22:00:00+02:00

2023-04-30T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-30T22:00:00+02:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Brest, Finistère Autres Lieu Place Guérin Adresse Place Guérin Ville Brest Departement Finistère Lieu Ville Place Guérin Brest

Place Guérin Brest Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/brest/

CONCERT // GURS (Bilbao) TOXIC RITES & SLASHERS à BREST Place Guérin 2023-04-30 was last modified: by CONCERT // GURS (Bilbao) TOXIC RITES & SLASHERS à BREST Place Guérin Place Guérin 30 avril 2023 Brest Place Guérin Brest

Brest Finistère