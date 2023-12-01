Marché de Noël à Blangy Place Georges Durand Blangy-sur-Bresle, 1 décembre 2023, Blangy-sur-Bresle.

Blangy-sur-Bresle,Seine-Maritime

Inauguration du marché : Vendredi 1er Décembre à 19h – Place de la Mairie

Nombreuses animations et dégustations avec la présence de 18 chalets en bois, un ciel étoilé digne d’un Noël féerique, une patinoire synthétique pouvant accueillir jusqu’à quarante personnes en même temps et une piste de luge gonflable.

Les 2 et 3 décembre participation du musée du verre sur le marché de Noël.

Nombreuses animations tout au long du weekend !

Marché ouvert aux horaires suivants :

– Vendredi de 18h00 à 21h00

– Samedi de 9h00 à 19h00

– Dimanche de 9h00 à 18h00

Accès libre ouvert à tous !

Infos : 02 35 93 50 05.

Place Georges Durand

Blangy-sur-Bresle 76340 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Market inauguration: Friday, December 1, 7 p.m. – Place de la Mairie

Lots of entertainment and tastings, with 18 wooden chalets, a starry sky worthy of a fairytale Christmas, a synthetic ice rink for up to forty people at a time, and an inflatable toboggan run.

On December 2 and 3, the Glass Museum will be taking part in the Christmas market.

Lots of entertainment all weekend long!

Market open at the following times:

– Friday, 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

– Saturday, 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

– Sunday 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Free access open to all!

Info: 02 35 93 50 05

Inauguración del mercado: viernes 1 de diciembre a las 19.00 horas – Place de la Mairie

Mucha animación y degustación con 18 chalets de madera, un cielo estrellado digno de una Navidad de cuento, una pista de hielo sintético para cuarenta personas a la vez y una pista de trineo hinchable.

Los días 2 y 3 de diciembre, el Museo del Vidrio participará en el mercado navideño.

Mucha diversión durante todo el fin de semana

Horario del mercado

– Viernes de 18.00 a 21.00 horas

– Sábado de 9.00 a 19.00 horas

– Domingo de 9.00 a 18.00

Acceso libre y gratuito

Información: 02 35 93 50 05

Eröffnung des Marktes: Freitag, 1. Dezember, 19 Uhr – Place de la Mairie

Zahlreiche Animationen und Kostproben mit 18 Holzhütten, einem weihnachtlichen Sternenhimmel, einer synthetischen Eisbahn, auf der bis zu vierzig Personen gleichzeitig laufen können, und einer aufblasbaren Rodelbahn.

Am 2. und 3. Dezember ist das Glasmuseum auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt vertreten.

Zahlreiche Animationen während des gesamten Wochenendes!

Der Markt ist zu folgenden Zeiten geöffnet:

– Freitag von 18.00 bis 21.00 Uhr

– Samstag von 9.00 bis 19.00 Uhr

– Sonntag von 9.00 bis 18.00 Uhr

Freier Zugang für alle geöffnet!

Infos: 02 35 93 50 05

