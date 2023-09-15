Chansons politiques de Xavier Navarrot (1799-1862) Place Georges Clemenceau Oloron-Sainte-Marie, 15 septembre 2023, Oloron-Sainte-Marie.

Oloron-Sainte-Marie,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Xavier Navarrot débute sa critique du système monarchique en publiant une chanson écrite sur une mélodie de Cyprien Despourrins. Il continue à afficher ses convictions républicaines, par le biais de nombreuses autres chansons, à l’instar de son mentor, Béranger (1780-1857). Allégoriques, acerbes, sans détours, en béarnais ou en français, elles sont publiées dans l’Ariel, journal bayonnais dont le rédacteur-en-chef était Agustin Chaho..

2023-09-15 fin : 2023-09-15 20:00:00. EUR.

Place Georges Clemenceau Salle Barthou, Hôtel de Ville

Oloron-Sainte-Marie 64400 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Xavier Navarrot began his criticism of the monarchical system by publishing a song written to a melody by Cyprien Despourrins. He continued to display his republican convictions in numerous other songs, following in the footsteps of his mentor, Béranger (1780-1857). Allegorical, acerbic and straightforward, in Béarnais or French, they were published in l’Ariel, a Bayonnais newspaper edited by Agustin Chaho.

Xavier Navarrot comenzó su crítica al sistema monárquico publicando una canción escrita sobre una melodía de Cyprien Despourrins. Continuó mostrando sus convicciones republicanas en otras muchas canciones, siguiendo los pasos de su mentor, Béranger (1780-1857). Alegóricas, acerbas y directas, en bearnesa o en francés, se publicaron en l’Ariel, periódico de Bayona dirigido por Agustin Chaho.

Xavier Navarrot begann seine Kritik am monarchischen System mit der Veröffentlichung eines Liedes, das auf eine Melodie von Cyprien Despourrins geschrieben war. Seine republikanischen Überzeugungen zeigt er auch weiterhin in zahlreichen anderen Liedern nach dem Vorbild seines Mentors Béranger (1780-1857). Sie wurden in L’Ariel, einer Zeitung aus Bayon, veröffentlicht, deren Chefredakteur Agustin Chaho war.

