Fête de la Coquille et des produits de la mer Place Général De Gaulle Ouistreham, 21 octobre 2023, Ouistreham.

Ouistreham,Calvados

Comme un air de tradition, la Fête de la coquille et des produits de la mer revient chaque année à l’occasion du premier week-end des vacances scolaires, soit le samedi 21 et dimanche 22 octobre.

A cette occasion, vous pourrez déambuler à la Halle aux poissons pour acheter la fameuse coquille Saint-Jacques mais aussi tous types de poissons et crustacés. La ville de Ouistreham vous a également concocté un programme d’animations tout au long du week-end.

Au pied du phare :Visite du phare : Lancez-vous à l’assaut du gardien rouge et blanc de la ville ! Prenez votre inspiration et attaquez les 171 marches en colimaçon du phare : l’effort est largement récompensé. 11h-12h30 et 13h30-16h – 1€, gratuit pour les moins de 4 ansSpectacle « La gardienne, une femme amer » par la Compagnie Sumak. Samedi et dimanche à 11h45Participation du Club de modélisme naval d’Hermanville-sur-Mer : exposition et navigation de bateaux sur leur bassin. Samedi et dimanche – Journée entièreVisite de la vedette de la brigade nautique de la Gendarmerie nationale. Le samedi de 14h à 17h et le dimanche de 9h à 12hDémonstration d’entraînement de sauvetage par Aquadog avec leurs « Terre Neuve ». Le dimanche toute la journéeBalade pédestre « Découverte de la laisse de mer » par un agent de la Ville de Ouistreham Riva-Bella. Samedi et dimanche à 14h30 et 16h – Durée 1hPhotobus : prise de photo gratuite avec un décor de la mer. Samedi et dimanche – Journée entièrePrésence d’une maquilleuse « Les Pinceaux d’Elisabeth ». Samedi et dimanche – Journée entière (sauf de 13h à 14h)Exposition « Les Petits Débrouillards – Bi(eau)diversité, à votre service. Samedi et dimanche – Journée entièreFumage de poisson par la CAPAC. Samedi et dimanche – Journée entière

Place du Général de Gaulle :Concert du groupe « La Camelote ». Samedi et dimanche de 10h à 11h30Concert du groupe « Les Mat’lots». Samedi et dimanche de 12h30 à 14hConcerts du groupe Highland Safari : Voyagez en musique en terre d’Écosse sur des airs de rock celtique. Samedi et dimanche de 15h30 à 18hDémonstrations culinaires par Flyin’ Chef. Samedi et dimanche de 10h à 12h et de 13h30 à 17h (17h30 le dimanche). Inscription en ligne : www.flyinchef.fr et sur placeVente de brochettes de St Jacques au stand de la SNSM. Samedi et dimanche dès 11h

Animations pour tous :Visite du phare : Lancez-vous à l’assaut du gardien rouge et blanc de la ville ! Prenez votre inspiration et attaquez les 171 marches en colimaçon : l’effort est largement récompensé. 13h30-16h30 – 1€Balade à bord du navire « La Belle de Carantan » Il s’amarrera dans le port de plaisance de Ouistreham Riva-Bella et fera des allers-retours entre ce dernier et le pont de Bénouville. Balade de 45 minutes. À partir de 14h le samedi et à partir de 11h le dimanche – 10€/adultes et 5€/enfantsParticipation du Club de modélisme naval d’Hermanville-sur-Mer : exposition et navigation sur leur bassin. Journée entièreAnimations par la Maison de la nature / Le Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement (CPIE) Vallée de l’Orne : Découvrez la biodiversité de la faune et la flore du littoral-bord de mer. Journée entièreVisite de la vedette de la brigade nautique de la gendarmerie nationale. Le samedi 10h-17hDémonstration d’entraînement de sauvetage avec leurs « Terre Neuve » par Aquadog. Le dimanche toute la journée

Port de plaisance :Balade en voilier sur le canal. Samedi à 14h, 15h et 16h – Dimanche à 10h, 11h, 14h, 15h et 16h. Durée : 1h – Départ du port de plaisance, ponton F – 15€/adultes – 12€ – de 14 ans – Inscription Cap Canal Mer : 06 42 77 78 43Balade à bord du navire « La Belle de Carentan ». Samedi à partir de 14h. Dimanche à partir de 11h – Durée : 45 minutes. 10€/adultes – 5€/enfants.

Samedi 2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-22 . .

Place Général De Gaulle Port de Ouistreham

Ouistreham 14150 Calvados Normandie



Like an old tradition, the Fête de la coquille et des produits de la mer returns every year on the first weekend of the school vacations, Saturday October 21 and Sunday October 22.

On this occasion, you can stroll down to the Halle aux poissons to buy the famous scallops, as well as all types of fish and shellfish. The town of Ouistreham has also put together a program of events for you throughout the weekend.

At the foot of the lighthouse:Visit the lighthouse: take on the town?s red and white guardian! Take a deep breath and climb the 171 spiral steps up to the lighthouse: the effort is well worth it. 11 a.m.-12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m.-4 p.m. – 1? euros, free for children under 4Show « La gardienne, une femme amer » by Compagnie Sumak. Saturday and Sunday at 11:45amParticipation of the Club de modélisme naval d’Hermanville-sur-Mer: exhibition and navigation of boats on their basin. Saturday and Sunday – Full dayTour of the Gendarmerie Nationale’s nautical brigade launch. Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.- Rescue training demonstration by Aquadog with their « Terre Neuve ». Sunday all dayWalking tour « Discovering the leash of the sea » by an agent from the town of Ouistreham Riva-Bella. Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm and 4pm ? Duration 1hPhotobus: free photo-taking with a sea scenery. Saturday and Sunday ? Full dayPresence of a make-up artist « Les Pinceaux d’Elisabeth ». Saturday and Sunday – All day (except from 1pm to 2pm)Exhibition « Les Petits Débrouillards ? Bi(eau)diversité, at your service. Saturday and Sunday ? All dayFish smoking by CAPAC. Saturday and Sunday ? All day

Place du Général de Gaulle:Concert by the group « La Camelote ». Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 11:30amConcert by the group « Les Mat?lots ». Saturday and Sunday, 12:30 pm to 2 pmConcerts by Highland Safari: Take a musical journey to the land of Scotland with Celtic rock. Saturday and Sunday, 3:30 pm to 6 pmCooking demonstrations by Flyin? Chef. Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 12pm and from 1:30pm to 5pm (5:30pm on Sunday). Online registration: www.flyinchef.fr and on-siteSale of scallop skewers at the SNSM stand. Saturday and Sunday from 11am

Activities for all:Lighthouse tour: Take on the town?s red-and-white guardian! Take a deep breath and climb the 171 spiral steps: the effort is well worth it. 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm – 1… Tour aboard the ship « La Belle de Carantan » It docks in the Ouistreham Riva-Bella marina and sails back and forth between it and the Bénouville bridge. Tour lasts 45 minutes. From 2 pm on Saturday and from 11 am on Sunday – 10?/adults and 5?/childrenParticipation of the Club de modélisme naval d’Hermanville-sur-Mer: exhibition and navigation on their basin. Full dayAnimations by the Maison de la Nature / Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement (CPIE) Vallée de l’Orne: Discover the biodiversity of the flora and fauna of the coastline. Full dayTour of the Gendarmerie’s nautical brigade launch. Saturday 10am-5pmDemonstration of rescue training with their « Terre Neuve » by Aquadog. Sunday all day

Marina: Sailboat trip on the canal. Saturday at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm – Sunday at 10am, 11am, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. Duration: 1h – Departure from the marina, pontoon F – 15?/adults – 12? – 14 years – Registration Cap Canal Mer : 06 42 77 78 43Ride aboard the ship « La Belle de Carentan ». Saturday from 2 pm. Sunday from 11am – Duration: 45 minutes. 10/adults – 5/children

Como manda la tradición, la Fiesta del Marisco vuelve cada año el primer fin de semana de las vacaciones escolares, el sábado 21 y el domingo 22 de octubre.

Para la ocasión, podrá pasear por la lonja para comprar las famosas vieiras, así como todo tipo de pescados y mariscos. La ciudad de Ouistreham también ha preparado para usted un programa de actos durante todo el fin de semana.

A los pies del faro:Visite el faro: ¡enfréntese al guardián rojo y blanco de la ciudad! Respire hondo y suba los 171 escalones en espiral hasta el faro: el esfuerzo merece la pena. 11.00-12.30 h. y 13.30-16.00 h. – 1 euro, menores de 4 años gratisEspectáculo « La gardienne, une femme amer » de la Compagnie Sumak. Sábado y domingo a las 11.45 hParticipación del Club de modélisme naval d’Hermanville-sur-Mer: exposición y navegación de barcos en su dársena. Sábado y domingo – Jornada completaVisita de la lancha de la brigada náutica de la Gendarmería Nacional. Sábado de 14:00 a 17:00 y domingo de 9:00 a 12:00Demostración de entrenamiento de salvamento por Aquadog con su « Terre Neuve ». Domingo todo el díaRecorrido a pie « Descubrir la correa del mar » por un agente de la ciudad de Ouistreham Riva-Bella. Sábado y domingo a las 14:30 y 16:00 ? Duración: 1 horaFotobus: oportunidad de fotos gratis con una decoración del mar. Sábado y domingo ? Todo el díaPresencia de una maquilladora « Les Pinceaux d’Elisabeth ». Sábado y domingo – Todo el día (excepto de 13:00 a 14:00 h)Exposición « Les Petits Débrouillards? Bi(eau)diversité, a su servicio. Sábado y domingo ? Todo el díaAhumado de pescado por CAPAC. Sábado y domingo ? Todo el día

Place du Général de Gaulle:Concierto del grupo « La Camelote ». Sábado y domingo de 10.00 h a 11.30 hConcierto del grupo « Les Mat?lots ». Sábado y domingo de 12.30 a 14.00 hConcierto del grupo Highland Safari: Viaje musical a tierras escocesas al son del rock celta. S?bado y domingo de 15.30 a 18.00 hDemostraciones de cocina a cargo de Flyin? Chef. Sábado y domingo de 10:00 a 12:00 y de 13:30 a 17:00 (17:30 el domingo). Inscripción en línea: www.flyinchef.fr e in situVenta de brochetas de vieiras en el stand de la SNSM. Sábado y domingo a partir de las 11h

Actividades para todos:Visita al faro: ¡enfréntate al guardián rojo y blanco de la ciudad! Respire hondo y suba los 171 escalones en espiral: el esfuerzo merece la pena. 13.30 h – 16.30 h – 1… Excursión a bordo del barco « La Belle de Carantan » Estará amarrado en el puerto deportivo de Ouistreham Riva-Bella y navegará de ida y vuelta entre el puerto deportivo y el puente de Bénouville. Un viaje de 45 minutos. A partir de las 14h el sábado y de las 11h el domingo – 10€/adultos y 5€/niñosParticipación del Club de Modelismo Naval de Hermanville-sur-Mer: exposición y navegación en su muelle. Día completoPresentaciones de la Maison de la Nature / Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement (CPIE) Vallée de l’Orne: Descubrimiento de la biodiversidad de la flora y la fauna del litoral. Día completoVisita de la lancha de la brigada náutica de la Gendarmería Nacional. Sábado de 10:00 a 17:00 Demostración de entrenamiento de salvamento con su « Terre Neuve » de Aquadog. Domingo todo el día

Marina: paseo en velero por el canal. Sábado a las 14h, 15h y 16h – Domingo a las 10h, 11h, 14h, 15h y 16h. Duración: 1h – Salida del puerto deportivo, pontón F – 15?/adultos – 12? – 14 años – Inscripción Cap Canal Mer : 06 42 77 78 43Paseo a bordo del barco « La Belle de Carentan ». Sábado a partir de las 14h. Domingo a partir de las 11h – Duración: 45 minutos. 10/adultos – 5/niños

Das Fest der Muscheln und Meeresfrüchte findet traditionell am ersten Wochenende der Schulferien statt, d. h. am Samstag, den 21. und Sonntag, den 22. Oktober.

Bei dieser Gelegenheit können Sie durch die Fischhalle schlendern und die berühmte Jakobsmuschel, aber auch alle anderen Arten von Fisch und Schalentieren kaufen. Auch die Stadt Ouistreham hat das ganze Wochenende über ein Unterhaltungsprogramm für Sie zusammengestellt.

Am Fuße des Leuchtturms:Besichtigung des Leuchtturms: Stürmen Sie den rot-weißen Wächter der Stadt! Lassen Sie sich inspirieren und nehmen Sie die 171 Wendeltreppen des Leuchtturms in Angriff: Die Anstrengung wird reichlich belohnt. 11h-12h30 und 13h30-16h – 1?, kostenlos für Kinder unter 4 JahrenSchauspiel « La gardienne, une femme amer » (Die Wächterin, eine bittere Frau) von der Compagnie Sumak. Samstag und Sonntag um 11.45 UhrDer Schiffsmodellbauclub Hermanville-sur-Mer nimmt an der Ausstellung teil und fährt mit seinen Schiffen auf dem Becken. Samstag und Sonntag – ganztägigBesichtigung des Schnellboots der Wasserschutzbrigade der Gendarmerie nationale. Samstag von 14.00 bis 17.00 Uhr und Sonntag von 9.00 bis 12.00 UhrDemonstration des Rettungstrainings von Aquadog mit ihren « Terre Neuve ». Am Sonntag den ganzen TagWalking Tour « Découverte de la laisse de mer » (Entdeckung der Seegraswiesen) durch einen Mitarbeiter der Stadt Ouistreham Riva-Bella. Samstag und Sonntag um 14:30 und 16:00 Uhr ? Dauer 1hPhotobus: Kostenlose Fotoaufnahme mit einer Kulisse des Meeres. Samstag und Sonntag ? GanztägigAnwesenheit einer Make-up-Künstlerin « Les Pinceaux d’Elisabeth ». Samstag und Sonntag – ganzer Tag (außer von 13:00 bis 14:00 Uhr)Ausstellung « Les Petits Débrouillards ? Bi(eau)diversité, à votre service. Samstag und Sonntag ? Ganzer TagFischräuchern durch die CAPAC. Samstag und Sonntag ? Ganzer Tag

Place du Général de Gaulle:Konzert der Gruppe « La Camelote ». Samstag und Sonntag von 10:00 bis 11:30 UhrKonzert der Gruppe « Les Mat?lots ». Samstag und Sonntag von 12:30 bis 14:00 UhrKonzerte der Gruppe Highland Safari: Reisen Sie mit Musik und keltischen Rockklängen ins Land Schottland. Samstag und Sonntag von 15:30 bis 18:00 UhrKochvorführungen von Flyin? Chefkoch. Samstag und Sonntag von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr und von 13:30 bis 17:00 Uhr (17:30 Uhr am Sonntag). Online-Anmeldung: www.flyinchef.fr und vor OrtVerkauf von Jakobsmuschelspießen am Stand der SNSM. Samstag und Sonntag ab 11 Uhr

Animationen für alle:Besichtigung des Leuchtturms: Stürmen Sie den rot-weißen Wächter der Stadt! Lassen Sie sich inspirieren und nehmen Sie die 171 Wendeltreppen in Angriff: Die Anstrengung wird reichlich belohnt. 13:30-16:30 Uhr – 1 Rundfahrt an Bord des Schiffes « La Belle de Carantan » Das Schiff legt im Jachthafen von Ouistreham Riva-Bella an und fährt zwischen diesem und der Brücke von Bénouville hin und her. Die Fahrt dauert 45 Minuten. Ab 14 Uhr am Samstag und ab 11 Uhr am Sonntag – 10?/Erwachsene und 5?/KinderTeilnahme des Schiffsmodellbauclubs von Hermanville-sur-Mer: Ausstellung und Fahrt auf ihrem Becken. GanztägigAnimationen des Maison de la Nature / Le Centre Permanent d’Initiatives pour l’Environnement (CPIE) Vallée de l’Orne: Entdecken Sie die Artenvielfalt von Fauna und Flora der Küste-am-Meer. GanztägigBesichtigung des Schnellboots der Wasserschutzbrigade der Gendarmerie nationale. Samstags 10.00-17.00 UhrDemonstration des Rettungstrainings mit ihren « Terre Neuve » durch Aquadog. Am Sonntag den ganzen Tag

Jachthafen:Fahrt mit dem Segelboot auf dem Kanal. Samstag um 14 Uhr, 15 Uhr und 16 Uhr – Sonntag um 10 Uhr, 11 Uhr, 14 Uhr, 15 Uhr und 16 Uhr. Dauer: 1 Stunde – Abfahrt vom Jachthafen, Anlegestelle F – 15/Erwachsene – 12? – ab 14 Jahren – Anmeldung Cap Canal Mer: 06 42 77 78 43Fahrt an Bord des Schiffes « La Belle de Carentan ». Samstag ab 14 Uhr. Sonntag ab 11 Uhr – Dauer: 45 Minuten. 10?/Erwachsene – 5?/Kinder

