Marché de Producteurs à Prayssac Place Gaston Dutours, 25 juin 2023, Prayssac.

Prayssac,Lot

Vente de produits locaux.

Produits à emporter..

2023-06-25 à 08:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 12:00:00. EUR.

Place Gaston Dutours

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie



Sale of local products.

Products to take away.

Venta de productos locales.

Productos para llevar.

Verkauf von lokalen Produkten.

Produkte zum Mitnehmen.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par OT CVL Vignoble