Cabaret Chez Nello La Belle Vie « Métamorphoses » Place Gaston Bardet Château-Renault, 24 septembre 2023, Château-Renault.

Château-Renault,Indre-et-Loire

Les artistes du célèbre cabaret tourangeau Chez Nello ouvriront avec panache, la saison culturelle 2023-2024, avec leur spectacle “Métamorphoses”..

2023-09-24 fin : 2023-09-24 . 20 EUR.

Place Gaston Bardet

Château-Renault 37110 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



The artists of the famous Touraine cabaret Chez Nello will open the 2023-2024 cultural season with panache, with their show « Métamorphoses ».

Los artistas del célebre cabaret de Touraine Chez Nello abrirán con garbo la temporada cultural 2023-2024 con su espectáculo Métamorphoses.

Die Künstler des berühmten Kabaretts Chez Nello aus Tours werden die Kultursaison 2023-2024 mit ihrem Stück « Metamorphosen » schwungvoll eröffnen.

