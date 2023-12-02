CONCERT DE GOSPEL Place Gambetta Villefranche-de-Lauragais, 2 décembre 2023, Villefranche-de-Lauragais.

Villefranche-de-Lauragais,Haute-Garonne

La chorale du Diapason villefranchois, menée par la cheffe de cœur Priscille Paccoud entonneront quelques airs de Noël, a capella..

Place Gambetta VILLEFRANCHE-DE-LAURAGAIS

Villefranche-de-Lauragais 31290 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The Diapason villefranchois choir, led by choir director Priscille Paccoud, will sing a number of Christmas a cappella songs.

El coro Diapason villefranchois, dirigido por Priscille Paccoud, cantará a capella varios números navideños.

Der Chor Diapason villefranchois, angeführt von seiner Dirigentin Priscille Paccoud, wird einige Weihnachtslieder a capella anstimmen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE