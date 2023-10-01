Sein-Foy-La-Grande se mobilise pour Octobre Rose Place Gambetta Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, 1 octobre 2023, Sainte-Foy-la-Grande.

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande,Gironde

Sein-Foy-La-Grande se mobilise pour Octobre Rose « Sensibilisation au cancer du sein » :

Photo rose avec les habitants et les commerçants mardi 17 Octobre à 13h30.

Exposition à la résidence autonomie tout le mois.

Récolte de bouchons en Mairie toute l’année.

Octobre Rose au Centre Socioculturel du Pays Foyen.

Salon du Bien-Être le samedi 30 Septembre et le dimanche 1er Octobre par Pyramide.

Mobilisation du lycée.

Les commerçants se mobilisent.

Ouvrages à la bibliothèque..

2023-10-01 fin : 2023-10-31 . .

Place Gambetta

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sein-Foy-La-Grande mobilizes for Pink October « Breast cancer awareness »:

Pink photo with residents and shopkeepers Tuesday October 17 at 1:30pm.

Exhibition at the Autonomous Residence throughout the month.

Cork collection at the Town Hall throughout the year.

Pink October at the Pays Foyen Sociocultural Center.

Salon du Bien-Être on Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1 by Pyramide.

High school mobilization.

Shopkeepers get involved.

Books at the library.

Sein-Foy-La-Grande participa en el Octubre Rosa « Sensibilización contra el cáncer de mama »:

Foto rosa con residentes y comerciantes el martes 17 de octubre a las 13.30 horas.

Exposición en la residencia independiente durante todo el mes.

Recogida de corcho en el Ayuntamiento durante todo el año.

Octubre rosa en el Centro Sociocultural de Pays Foyen.

Salón del Bien-Être el sábado 30 de septiembre y el domingo 1 de octubre en Pyramide.

Movilización del liceo.

Los comerciantes se implican.

Libros en la biblioteca.

Sein-Foy-La-Grande mobilisiert sich für den Rosa Oktober « Sensibilisierung für Brustkrebs » :

Rosa Foto mit Bewohnern und Geschäftsleuten am Dienstag, den 17. Oktober um 13.30 Uhr.

Ausstellung in der Autonomen Residenz den ganzen Monat über.

Sammlung von Korken im Rathaus das ganze Jahr über.

Rosa Oktober im Centre Socioculturel du Pays Foyen.

Wellness-Messe am Samstag, den 30. September und Sonntag, den 1. Oktober durch Pyramide.

Mobilisierung der Schule.

Die Geschäftsleute mobilisieren sich.

Bücher in der Bibliothek.

