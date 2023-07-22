Braderie d’été Place Gambetta Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, 22 juillet 2023, Sainte-Foy-la-Grande.

La braderie d’été aura lieu à Sainte-Foy-la-Grande le samedi 22 Juillet. Voici le déroulé du programme :

Samedi matin marché habituel. Les commerces pourront exposer à l’extérieur face à leur vitrine dès 14h et cela jusqu’à 18h.

Les Puces de la Bastide se dérouleront en nocturne de 17h à 22h..

Place Gambetta

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The summer braderie will take place in Sainte-Foy-la-Grande on Saturday July 22. Here is the program:

Saturday morning: the usual market. Shops will be able to display their wares outside their windows from 2pm until 6pm.

The Puces de la Bastide will take place at night from 5pm to 10pm.

La braderie de verano tendrá lugar en Sainte-Foy-la-Grande el sábado 22 de julio. He aquí el programa:

Sábado por la mañana: el mercado habitual. Los comercios podrán exponer sus productos en los escaparates desde las 14:00 hasta las 18:00 horas.

Por la noche, de 17:00 a 22:00 horas, tendrán lugar las Puces de la Bastide.

Der Sommerausverkauf in Sainte-Foy-la-Grande findet am Samstag, den 22. Juli statt. Der Ablauf des Programms sieht wie folgt aus:

Samstagmorgen üblicher Markt. Die Geschäfte können ab 14 Uhr bis 18 Uhr ihre Waren im Freien vor ihrem Schaufenster ausstellen.

Der Flohmarkt in der Bastide findet abends von 17 bis 22 Uhr statt.

