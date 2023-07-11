Balade contée sur les chemins par la Compagnie Rouleparoles Place Gambetta Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, 11 juillet 2023, Sainte-Foy-la-Grande.

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande,Gironde

Une balade contée organisée par la Compagnie Rouleparoles sur les chemins du Pays Foyen, où vous aurez des chances de croiser lavoir, moulin et village. Sur un parcours facile, nous prendrons le temps de faire plusieurs pauses contées et historiques, sur le petit patrimoine local, avec les conteurs et une guide.

Lieu de rendez-vous à définir, commune rurale du Pays Foyen..

2023-07-11 à ; fin : 2023-07-11 12:00:00. .

Place Gambetta

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A storytelling walk organized by the Compagnie Rouleparoles along the paths of the Pays Foyen, where you’re likely to come across a washhouse, a mill and a village. On an easy route, we’ll take time for several storytelling and historical pauses, on the small local heritage, with the storytellers and a guide.

Meeting point to be defined, rural commune of Pays Foyen.

Un paseo cuentacuentos organizado por la Compagnie Rouleparoles a lo largo de los senderos del Pays Foyen, donde es probable encontrarse con un lavadero, un molino y un pueblo. En un recorrido fácil, nos tomaremos el tiempo necesario para disfrutar de varios cuentacuentos y pausas históricas sobre el pequeño patrimonio local, con los cuentacuentos y un guía.

Punto de encuentro por confirmar, municipio rural del Pays Foyen.

Ein von der Compagnie Rouleparoles organisierter Märchenspaziergang auf den Wegen des Pays Foyen, bei dem Sie mit großer Wahrscheinlichkeit auf Waschhäuser, Mühlen und Dörfer stoßen werden. Auf einer leichten Strecke nehmen wir uns die Zeit, um mit den Erzählern und einer Führerin mehrere erzählte und historische Pausen über das kleine lokale Kulturerbe zu machen.

Treffpunkt wird noch festgelegt, ländliche Gemeinde im Pays Foyen.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par OT du Pays Foyen