VISITES GUIDEES DE NOVEMBRE « PATRIMOINE ET METIERS D’ART » Place Gambetta Pézenas, 9 novembre 2023, Pézenas.

Pézenas,Hérault

Une guide-conférencière vous conduit à la découverte du patrimoine de la ville à travers cette organisation historique des métiers et à la rencontre de créateurs dans leurs ateliers : En novembre, rencontrez Cédric Branchu, ferronnier d’art et Eva Luca, artiste verrier..

Place Gambetta

Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie



A guide-lecturer leads you to the discovery of the city’s heritage through this historical organization of the trades and to the meeting of creators in their workshops: in May, Laurence Huetter, ceramist and the workshop mARTy, polymerist and screen printer.

Un guía le llevará a descubrir el patrimonio de la ciudad a través de esta organización histórica de los oficios y a conocer a los creadores en sus talleres: en mayo, Laurence Huetter, ceramista, y el taller mARTy, polimerista y serigrafista.

Eine Fremdenführerin führt Sie anhand dieser historischen Organisation der Berufe durch das Kulturerbe der Stadt und trifft Kreative in ihren Ateliers: im Mai die Keramikerin Laurence Huetter und das Atelier mARTy, Polymerist und Siebdrucker.

