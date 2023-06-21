Twojay et GR8NI8 Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens Amiens Catégories d’Évènement: Amiens

Somme Twojay et GR8NI8 Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens, 21 juin 2023, Amiens. Twojay et GR8NI8 Mercredi 21 juin, 20h00 Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Concert gratuit et tout public Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T20:30:00+02:00

2023-06-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T20:30:00+02:00 © Hartland Villa Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Amiens, Somme Autres Lieu Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Adresse place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Ville Amiens Departement Somme Age max 99 Lieu Ville Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens

Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens Somme https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/amiens/

Twojay et GR8NI8 Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens 2023-06-21 was last modified: by Twojay et GR8NI8 Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens 21 juin 2023