Twojay et GR8NI8 Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens Amiens
Twojay et GR8NI8 Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens, 21 juin 2023, Amiens.
Twojay et GR8NI8 Mercredi 21 juin, 20h00 Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens
Concert gratuit et tout public
Place Gambetta 80000 Amiens place Gambetta 80000 Amiens Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T20:30:00+02:00
2023-06-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T20:30:00+02:00
© Hartland Villa