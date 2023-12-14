FÊTE DE HANOUKA – NOËL À BÉZIERS Place Gabriel Péri Béziers
FÊTE DE HANOUKA – NOËL À BÉZIERS Place Gabriel Péri Béziers, 14 décembre 2023, Béziers.
Béziers,Hérault
La ville de Béziers vous invite à venir fêter Hanouka.
Entrée libre..
Place Gabriel Péri
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
The city of Béziers invites you to come and celebrate Hanukkah.
Free entrance.
La ciudad de Béziers le invita a venir a celebrar el Hanukkah.
La entrada es gratuita.
Die Stadt Béziers lädt Sie ein, Chanukka zu feiern.
Eintritt frei.
