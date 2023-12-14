FÊTE DE HANOUKA – NOËL À BÉZIERS Place Gabriel Péri Béziers, 14 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

La ville de Béziers vous invite à venir fêter Hanouka.

Entrée libre..

2023-12-14 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-14 . .

Place Gabriel Péri

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



The city of Béziers invites you to come and celebrate Hanukkah.

Free entrance.

La ciudad de Béziers le invita a venir a celebrar el Hanukkah.

La entrada es gratuita.

Die Stadt Béziers lädt Sie ein, Chanukka zu feiern.

Eintritt frei.

