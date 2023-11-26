TÉLÉTHON Place Gabriel Maire Angevillers, 26 novembre 2023, Angevillers.

Angevillers,Moselle

Cette année encore, l’Amicale des Sapeurs Pompiers, le Football Club d’Angevillers et Mums and co vous proposent de vous mettre en marche pour le Téléthon !

Au programme : 3 parcours au choix (3, 5 et 10 km), à parcourir en marchant, ou en courant.

Pour chaque kilomètre parcouru, 1 euro sera reversé pour le Téléthon

Ravitaillement sur le parcours

Et en fil rouge: séance de tirs au but ludique. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-26 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 11:30:00. 5 EUR.

Place Gabriel Maire

Angevillers 57440 Moselle Grand Est



Once again this year, the Amicale des Sapeurs Pompiers, the Football Club d’Angevillers and Mums and co are inviting you to get moving for the Telethon!

On the program: 3 routes to choose from (3, 5 and 10 km), to walk or run.

For every kilometer walked, 1 euro will be donated to the Telethon

Refreshments along the route

And as a red thread: a fun penalty shoot-out

Un año más, la Amicale des Sapeurs Pompiers, el Football Club d’Angevillers y Mums and co ofrecen un buen espectáculo para el Telemaratón

En el programa: 3 recorridos a elegir (3, 5 y 10 km), a realizar andando o corriendo.

Por cada kilómetro recorrido, se donará 1 euro al Teletón

Refrescos a lo largo del recorrido

Y como hilo rojo: una divertida tanda de penaltis

Auch dieses Jahr schlagen Ihnen die Amicale des Sapeurs Pompiers, der Football Club d’Angevillers und Mums and co vor, sich für den Telethon auf den Weg zu machen!

Auf dem Programm stehen drei Strecken zur Auswahl (3, 5 und 10 km), die Sie wandernd oder laufend zurücklegen können.

Für jeden zurückgelegten Kilometer wird 1 Euro an den Telethon gespendet

Verpflegung auf der Strecke

Und als roter Faden: spielerisches Torwandschießen

Mise à jour le 2023-11-06 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME