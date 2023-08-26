Podium de l’Été : Les Trois Cafés Gourmands Place François Vatel Avoine, 26 août 2023, Avoine.

Avoine,Indre-et-Loire

Grand concert gratuit de plein air avec les Trois Cafés Gourmands. Buvette et petite restauration sur place..

Samedi 2023-08-26 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-08-26 . .

Place François Vatel

Avoine 37420 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Big free outdoor concert with the Trois Cafés Gourmands. Refreshments and snacks on site.

Concierto gratuito al aire libre con Trois Cafés Gourmands. Refrescos y aperitivos in situ.

Großes kostenloses Open-Air-Konzert mit den Trois Cafés Gourmands. Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme