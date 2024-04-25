Théâtre : « Courir » Place François Mitterrand Cahors, 25 avril 2024, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

D’après le roman de Jean Echenoz – Salut la Compagnie

Le spectacle Courir raconte l’aventure palpitante du coureur de fond Emil Zatopek, l’homme qui, en septembre 1951, va courir le plus vite sur Terre. Le comédien Thierry Romanens et le trio électro-jazz Format A’3 s’emparent du roman de Jean Echenoz pour nous narrer sur scène, à leur manière, la vie du célèbre coureur de fond tchécoslovaque : de ses débuts à ses records incroyables sur les stades du monde entier, son ascension fut aussi irrésistible que sa chute brutale, dans un pays sous le joug du communisme totalitaire. Un conte moderne où rien n’est inventé ! On danse sur la crête entre histoire individuelle et tragédie collective, on respire un air unique, ça pulse, ça swingue, ça halète. Vous l’aurez compris, pas la peine d’être fan de course à pied pour courir voir Courir. Une histoire humaine extraordinaire pour un spectacle théâtral et musical où l’excellent Thierry Romanens interprète de manière fabuleuse Emil Zatopek, un moment rare où l’émerveillement côtoie la gravité.

« La course de fond est-elle une métaphore de l’écriture, comme pour Leiris la tauromachie ? Qu’importe. La question est ailleurs : pourquoi diable la lecture d’Echenoz -et de Courir singulièrement – nous procure-t-elle une si parfaite jubilation ? » – Le Monde

Un bord de scène sera animé par l’équipe artistique à l’issue de la représentation et permettra ainsi au public de partager un moment privilégié avec les artistes..

2024-04-25 20:30:00 fin : 2024-04-25 21:40:00. 8 EUR.

Place François Mitterrand Théâtre de Cahors

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



Based on the novel by Jean Echenoz – Salut la Compagnie

Courir recounts the thrilling adventure of long-distance runner Emil Zatopek, the man who, in September 1951, became the fastest runner on Earth. Actor Thierry Romanens and electro-jazz trio Format A?3 take Jean Echenoz?s novel and recount on stage, in their own way, the life of the famous Czechoslovakian long-distance runner: from his beginnings to his incredible records on stadiums the world over, his rise was as irresistible as his brutal fall, in a country under the yoke of totalitarian communism. A modern tale where nothing is invented! We dance on the crest between individual history and collective tragedy, breathing a unique air that pulses, swings and gasps. No need to be a fan of running to see Courir. An extraordinary human story for a theatrical and musical show featuring the excellent Thierry Romanens as the fabulous Emil Zatopek, a rare moment when wonder and gravity meet.

« Is long-distance running a metaphor for writing, as bullfighting was for Leiris? No matter. The question lies elsewhere: why on earth does reading Echenoz – and Courir singulièrement? – give us such perfect jubilation? » – Le Monde

After the performance, the artistic team will host a « bord de scène », allowing the audience to share a special moment with the artists.

Basado en la novela de Jean Echenoz – Salut la Compagnie

Courir cuenta la apasionante historia del corredor de fondo Emil Zatopek, el hombre que, en septiembre de 1951, se convirtió en el corredor más rápido de la Tierra. El actor Thierry Romanens y el trío de electro-jazz Format A?3 retoman la novela de Jean Echenoz y cuentan en escena, a su manera, la vida del célebre fondista checoslovaco: desde sus comienzos hasta sus increíbles récords en estadios de todo el mundo, su ascenso fue tan irresistible como su brutal caída, en un país bajo el yugo del comunismo totalitario. ¡Un cuento moderno donde nada está inventado! Bailamos en la cresta entre la historia individual y la tragedia colectiva, respiramos un aire único, pulsamos, nos balanceamos, jadeamos. Como puede ver, no hace falta ser aficionado al running para ver Courir. Una historia humana extraordinaria en un espectáculo teatral y musical que cuenta con el excelente Thierry Romanens en una fabulosa interpretación de Emil Zatopek, un raro momento en el que la maravilla se encuentra con la gravedad.

« ¿Son las carreras de fondo una metáfora de la escritura, como lo fueron las corridas de toros para Leiris? No importa. La cuestión está en otra parte: ¿por qué leer Echenoz -y Courir singulièrement?- nos produce un júbilo tan perfecto? » – Le Monde

Tras la representación, el equipo artístico organizará un coloquio en el escenario para que el público pueda compartir un momento especial con los artistas.

Nach dem Roman von Jean Echenoz – Salut la Compagnie

Das Stück Courir erzählt das spannende Abenteuer des Langstreckenläufers Emil Zatopek, des Mannes, der im September 1951 den schnellsten Lauf der Erde absolvieren wird. Der Schauspieler Thierry Romanens und das Elektro-Jazz-Trio Format A?3 greifen den Roman von Jean Echenoz auf, um uns auf der Bühne auf ihre Weise das Leben des berühmten tschechoslowakischen Langstreckenläufers zu erzählen: Von seinen Anfängen bis zu seinen unglaublichen Rekorden in den Stadien der ganzen Welt war sein Aufstieg ebenso unwiderstehlich wie sein brutaler Fall in einem Land, das unter dem Joch des totalitären Kommunismus stand. Ein modernes Märchen, in dem nichts erfunden ist! Man tanzt auf dem Grat zwischen individueller Geschichte und kollektiver Tragödie, man atmet eine einzigartige Luft, es pulsiert, es swingt, es keucht. Sie werden verstanden haben, dass man kein Fan des Laufsports sein muss, um Courir zu sehen. Eine außergewöhnliche menschliche Geschichte für ein Theater- und Musikspektakel, in dem der hervorragende Thierry Romanens Emil Zatopek auf fabelhafte Weise interpretiert, ein seltener Moment, in dem das Staunen neben dem Ernst steht.

« Ist der Langstreckenlauf eine Metapher für das Schreiben, wie für Leiris der Stierkampf? Das spielt keine Rolle. Die Frage ist anderswo: Warum um alles in der Welt bereitet uns die Lektüre von Echenoz – und von Courir singulièrement – eine so vollkommene Freude? » – Le Monde

Im Anschluss an die Vorstellung wird das künstlerische Team einen Rand de scène veranstalten, der es dem Publikum ermöglicht, einen besonderen Moment mit den Künstlern zu teilen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot