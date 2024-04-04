Théâtre : « Guten tag, Madame Merkel » Place François Mitterrand Cahors, 4 avril 2024, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

De et par Anna Fournier

« Guten tag, Madame Merkel » est un seul en scène épique et satirique sur la vie d’Angela Merkel.

C’est l’histoire de cette politicienne « sans charisme », comme elle aime à se définir elle-même, devenue la femme la plus puissante du monde. Avec une dizaine d’autres personnages à ses côtés, de Bismarck à Vladimir Poutine en passant par Nicolas Sarkozy, on suit sa vie de la chute du mur du Berlin jusqu’à la fin de sa carrière, découvrant ainsi sous l’angle intime cette femme de pouvoir secrète à l’intelligence politique redoutable.

Une question passionnante se pose : qui est Angela Merkel ? Qui est-elle pour tenir le pouvoir si fort et si longtemps ? Qui est cette femme à l’allure passe-partout ?

« Un petit bijou d’intelligence et d’humour. Exquis. » – Les Echos.

2024-04-04 20:30:00 fin : 2024-04-04 21:45:00. 8 EUR.

Place François Mitterrand Théâtre de Cahors

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



By and about Anna Fournier

« Guten tag, Madame Merkel » is an epic, satirical one-woman show about the life of Angela Merkel.

It’s the story of how this « uncharismatic » politician, as she likes to call herself, became the most powerful woman in the world. With a dozen other characters at her side, from Bismarck to Vladimir Putin to Nicolas Sarkozy, we follow her life from the fall of the Berlin Wall to the end of her career, discovering from an intimate angle this secretive woman of power with formidable political intelligence.

A fascinating question arises: who is Angela Merkel? Who is she to have held power for so long and so strongly? Who is this plain-looking woman?

« A little gem of intelligence and humor. Exquisite. » – Les Echos

Por y sobre Anna Fournier

« Guten tag, Madame Merkel » es un espectáculo épico y satírico sobre la vida de Angela Merkel.

Es la historia de cómo esta política « poco carismática », como a ella le gusta llamarse, se convirtió en la mujer más poderosa del mundo. Con una docena de personajes a su lado, desde Bismarck hasta Vladimir Putin y Nicolas Sarkozy, seguimos su vida desde la caída del Muro de Berlín hasta el final de su carrera, obteniendo una visión íntima de esta mujer de poder reservado con una formidable inteligencia política.

Surge una pregunta fascinante: ¿quién es Angela Merkel? ¿Quién es ella para haber ostentado el poder con tanta fuerza durante tanto tiempo? ¿Quién es esta mujer de aspecto modesto?

« Una pequeña joya de inteligencia y humor. Exquisito – Les Echos

Von und mit Anna Fournier

« Guten Tag, Frau Merkel » ist ein episches und satirisches Einzelstück über das Leben von Angela Merkel.

Es ist die Geschichte einer « uncharismatischen » Politikerin, wie sie sich selbst gerne bezeichnet, die zur mächtigsten Frau der Welt wurde. Mit einem Dutzend anderer Figuren an ihrer Seite, von Bismarck über Wladimir Putin bis hin zu Nicolas Sarkozy, verfolgen wir ihr Leben vom Fall der Berliner Mauer bis zum Ende ihrer Karriere und lernen so diese heimliche Machtfrau mit ihrer furchterregenden politischen Intelligenz aus einer intimen Perspektive kennen.

Es stellt sich die spannende Frage: Wer ist Angela Merkel? Wer ist sie, dass sie so lange und so stark an der Macht ist? Wer ist diese Frau?

« Ein kleines Juwel an Intelligenz und Humor. Exquisit. » – Les Echos

