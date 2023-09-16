Journée Européennes du Patrimoine : un théâtre en chantier Place François-Mitterrand Cahors
Cahors,Lot
Visite guidée d’un théâtre en chantier. Gratuit, réservation obligatoire..
2023-09-16 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 . EUR.
Place François-Mitterrand Théâtre de Cahors
Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie
Guided tour of a theater under construction. Free, booking essential.
Visita guiada a un teatro en construcción. Gratuita, imprescindible reservar.
Führung durch ein Theater auf der Baustelle. Kostenlos, Reservierung erforderlich.
