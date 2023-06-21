4 scènes, 4 ambiances Place François Mitterrand, 37270 Montlouis-sur-Loire Montlouis-sur-Loire, 21 juin 2023, Montlouis-sur-Loire.

4 scènes, 4 ambiances Mercredi 21 juin, 16h00 Place François Mitterrand, 37270 Montlouis-sur-Loire

JARDIN DU FOYER DES TUFFEAUX

De 16h00 à 20h45

L’ECOLE DE MUSIQUE INTERCOMMUNALE DE LA TEV présente ses ateliers :

16h00 à 17h00 : éveil initiation chant choral enfant et ado

17h00 à 17h30 : élèves de saxo et piano

17h30 à 18h00 : musique afro cubaine

18h00 à 18h15 : atelier pop rock jazz

18h15 à 18h30 : orchestre d’initiation

18h30 à 19h00 : orchestre éphémère

19h00 à 19h30 : classe d’orchestre

19h30 à 20h00 : classe d’orchestre et AOC musical ’Est

20h00 à 20h45 : atelier chant musique actuelle

PLACE FRANCOIS MITTERRAND

19h30 – Grande scène place François Mitterrand

PANEM

Né fin 2018, PANEM est un groupe de rock originaire de Nantes et Tours. Les chansons de PANEM racontent des histoires, sur un tapis indie rock dans le son et l’énergie, progressif dans l’ouverture, les textures et les ambiances. La somme des influences et des voyages musicaux de chacun donnent une musique protéiforme: la somme des multitudes.

Marie MOREAU : voix

Emeline FOUGERAY : basse

Mogan CORNEBERT :batterie

Yacine AÏT AMER : guitare, voix

PANEM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71Olv6Slli4

21h00 – Grande scène place François Mitterrand

FUNDY & BKAY

Fundy & Bkay se rencontrent en 2020. De ces deux chanteurs naît une alchimie unique, ils se lancent rapidement dans la composition de leurs morceaux. La complicité du duo fait naître deux projets RnB :

FAKE LOVE – 2020

FAME – 2022

Sans oublier les projets futurs en cours de création comportant de nouvelles sonorités : afro, soul, drill…

Fundy & Bkay font prévaloir l’amour dans leurs morceaux, passant par plusieurs émotions : nostalgie, tristesse, euphorie, jalousie, joie…

Chaque performance et chacune de leurs compositions invite les auditeurs à rentrer dans leur univers mettant le RnB au goût du jour.

FUNDY & BKAY (hip hop)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ao3NB_aMS80

22h30 – Grande scène place François Mitterrand

ORPHEUM BLACK

Mêlant les codes de la musique à ceux du théâtre et du cinéma, ce quintet orléanais a très vite su se faire une place dans le paysage rock. Sur scène, Orpheum Black déploie un univers à l’esthétisme léché et une belle énergie rock portée par un duo vocal envoûtant aux influences variées. Une vraie alliance artistique.

ORPHEUM BLACK (vainqueur coup de boost 2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMSLkU7urVQ

PLACE COURTEMANCHE

19h30 : Grande scène place Courtemanche

STRUM COVER BAND

STRUM Cover Band est un trio de reprises acoustiques tourangeaux. Il propose un répertoire de chanson française et de variété, pour tous les goûts et toutes les générations. Venez danser et chanter avec eux !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIxK3oJ5aoQ&authuser=0

21h00 – Grande scène place Courtemanche

SUN GAZOL (vainqueur du Coup d’Boost 2023 de Tous en Scène)

Oscillant entre les esthétiques Post rock, Indie Rock, Cold Wave, Sun Gazol naît à Tours en 2017.

La musique que proposent les cinq musiciens trouve son originalité tant dans la diversité des atmosphères qu’elle propose que dans la manière dont elle les fait naître.

Parfois nerveuse, parfois contemplative, l’identité sonore du groupe s’est forgée en empruntant nombre de chemins de traverse. D’abord influencés par l’Indie Rock des années 90’ avec des artistes tel que Radiohead ou Sonic Youth, les membres du groupe, chacun impliqué dans la composition et l’arrangement, vont peu à peu diversifier leurs sources d’inspiration avec Half Moon Run, Tame Impala ou encore Slint.

SUN GAZOL indie rock pop

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01sfPRKHMYw

22h30 – Grande scène place Courtemanche

LOUIE LOUIE

Louie Louie est une formation Rock (Tours) composée de 5 musiciens professionnels (basse, batterie, clavier, guitare(s), chant) dont les influences viennent des grands groupes du rock classique : Queen, Beatles, Police, Supertramp, Who, Dire Straits, Toto, Muse, ACDC,….

Ils organisent des concerts très appréciés en faisant revivre à leur public les grands standards de l’histoire du rock.

http://louielouie.fr/ ou les vidéos https://www.youtube.com/@louielouierockband7921

EGLISE SAINT LAURENT

19h00 – CHORALE DE L’AOC MUSICAL’EST dirigé par Emilie Tillier

19h45 – CHORALE PAROISSIALE dirigée par Martial Djebré

de nombreux stands de restauration.

Place François Mitterrand, 37270 Montlouis-sur-Loire Place François Mitterrand, 37270 Montlouis-sur-Loire Montlouis-sur-Loire 37270 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire [{« data »: {« author »: « Panem Music », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « #panem #live #zeitgeistnWe were invited to shoot 4 songs live at Studios La Kapsule in Paris, followed by an interview. Here’s the third song Zeitgeist / Absolute Monopoly, title track of the album. Check out the full video here https://youtu.be/X4kUbT8VARInnALBUM AVAILABLE VINYL | DIGIPAK CD | STREAMING u25b6 https://artist.link/panemnORDER ON https://panemrocks.bandcamp.com/merchnnFOLLOW US ON:nINSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/panemrocks/nFACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/panemrocks/nTWITTER https://twitter.com/panemrocksnTIKTOK https://tiktok.com/@panemrocksnOfficial website https://www.panemmusic.com/nnZeitgeist / Absolute Monopoly – Music by Yacine Au00eft Amer / Benjamin Fitoussi, Lyrics by Yacine Au00eft AmernFilmed, recorded & mixed @ Studios La Kapsule – ParisnPanem is :nMarie Moreau / vocalsnEmeline Fougeray / bass & vocalsnMogan Cornebert / drumsnYacine Au00eft Amer / guitars & vocals », « type »: « video », « title »: « PANEM | Zeitgeist / Absolute Monopoly – Live @Studios La Kapsule », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/71Olv6Slli4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71Olv6Slli4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ6M9qk_o-c2h_l1Y3ircgw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71Olv6Slli4 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Fundy & Bkay », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Voici le clip FAME : Morceaux u00e9ponyme de notre projet RnBnnAuteurs compositeurs : Mayra & Bkay nRu00e9alisation : Muse Et Ruse nMixage/ Mastering : 9u00e8me u00e9tage / Eiko No Klast nnUn GRAND MERCI u00e0 toute l’u00e9quipe de nous avoir soutenu pour ce magnifique projet. nnC’u00e9tait un vrai travail d’u00e9quipe ! On y a mis tout notre temps , notre passion et nos Good Vibes ; on espu00e8re vous les transmettre u00e0 travers ce clip ! nnNotre EP est u00e9galement disponible sur toute les plateformes ! ( allez streamer! ) nnBon visionnage », « type »: « video », « title »: « Mayra & Bkay – FAME », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ao3NB_aMS80/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ao3NB_aMS80 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4JxHcEhAU9Q1umAUonhVZA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ao3NB_aMS80 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Orpheum Black », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Orpheum Black // My Tribe // From the upcoming album u00abu00a0Outer Spaceu00a0u00bb nnSUPPORTnCD / Vinyls : www.orpheumblack.bandcamp.comnListen : https://bfan.link/my-tribe-orpheum-blacknShop : https://orpheumblack.bandcamp.com/merchnnFOLLOWnFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/OrpheumBlacknInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/orpheumblack/nwww.orpheumblack.comu200bu200bu200bnnLYRICSnItu2019s blurry out therenThe weight of my steps is unrealnAir slides between my fingersnThe whispers, they saynnKeep your balancenListen to your sensesnKeep your balancennIn and outnBuried downnTime to surpass once and for allnnSafe and soundnScream and shoutnThe self is growing strongernnIu2019ve seen the faces lurking behindnA thousand facesnThey will guide us allnnFollowing the oh ohu2026nOf my tribennTamingnThe gravitynFadingnThe legacynBringingnBack the memorynLearningnAnd pretendingnnI gathered the ashesnNow is the time to alleviatenThe awakeningnCan you hear mennAnd Iu2019ve seen the faces lurking behindnLurking behindnA thousand facesnnThey will guide us allnnFollowing the oh ohu2026nOf my tribenn-nnCD / Vinyls : www.orpheumblack.bandcamp.comnListen : https://bfan.link/my-tribe-orpheum-blacknShop : https://orpheumblack.bandcamp.com/merchnnORPHEUM BLACK is :nMu00e9lodie Archambault : Keys / VoxnGru00e9gory Daudin : Guitar / VoxnRomain Clu00e9ment : GuitarnNathan Lourdou : BassnAlexis Maillard : Drums nConductor and Arranger (choir) : Maxime MouranChoir : Fabien Dos Santos, Anne-Claire Gimenez, Amandine Daniel, Paul Darbot, Pauline Giolland, Chlou00e9 CadeaunnDirector : Nathan LourdounThanks To : Tiphaine Francisco, Chlou00e9 Daumal, Lilian FrancisconRecord & Mix : Romain Clu00e9ment from MojoSound StudionMaster : Fascination StreetnDistribution : BloodBlast Distributionu200bu200bu200bnPress Relationship : Ellie Promotionu200b », « type »: « video », « title »: « ORPHEUM BLACK – My Tribe (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wMSLkU7urVQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMSLkU7urVQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAKZ47DDOdFKY7Ax_ujRt3w », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMSLkU7urVQ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « STRUM Cover Band », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « STRUM Cover BandnTrio de reprises acoustiquesnUn ru00e9pertoire variu00e9 et grand publicnPour tous types d’u00e9vu00e8nementsnnDemandez votre devisnstrum.coverband@gmail.comn06 35 58 93 56nnSuivez-nous sur :nFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087157646432nInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/strumcoverband/nYoutube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiP2EoLAi0-8rRZFwc0wUfgnnMusiques interpru00e9tu00e9es :nStand by me – Ben E. KingnDon’t Worry – Bob MarleynSimple Man – Lynyrd Skynyrdnn#acoustic #guitar #acousticguitar #live #liveperformance #featuring #cover #guitarcover #french #song #frenchsong #folksong #frenchfolkn#acoustique #guitare #concert #chanson #chansonfranu00e7aisen#bobmarley #standbyme #lynyrdskynyrd », « type »: « video », « title »: « Teaser nu00b01 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/VIxK3oJ5aoQ/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIxK3oJ5aoQ », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiP2EoLAi0-8rRZFwc0wUfg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIxK3oJ5aoQ&authuser=0 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Sun Gazol », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « This song is from our last album « Nick Alvani » available on every plateforms nnu25b6ufe0f Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQoZccNu5I0nud83cudf0d Spotify : https://urlz.fr/fWEtnud83cudfb5 Deezer : https://urlz.fr/fWEvnud83cudf4f Apple Music : https://urlz.fr/fWExnnud83dudcf7Shots and Edit by : Charlie Roquebert (@charlie.chaplure)nud83dudd0aRecord, Mix and Mastering : Gold Cross Records (@oniji_gold_cross)nnFollow Sun Gazol on Facebook and Instagram :nud83cudf10https://www.facebook.com/sungazol/nud83cudf10https://www.instagram.com/sun_gazol/ », « type »: « video », « title »: « Sun Gazol – Come (Clip) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/01sfPRKHMYw/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01sfPRKHMYw », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCON42duVeqgK9MrtkI3Dhhg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01sfPRKHMYw »}, {« link »: « http://louielouie.fr/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « description »: « Share your videos with friends, family, and the world », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Louie Louie Rock Band », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.googleusercontent.com/ytc/AGIKgqP65yVOaLgbHMr9hHAyU05-MhRhP9wMg0Z_u6O-=s900-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHBgXNxlpdMLPBg70VLDnlQ », « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/@louielouierockband7921 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:30:00+02:00

2023-06-21T16:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:30:00+02:00

©Montlouis-Loire