JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE: PROSPER GÉLY, UN POÈTE LODÉVOIS Place Francis Morand Lodève, 17 septembre 2023, Lodève.

Lodève,Hérault

Présentation de Prosper Gély qui a écrit toute son œuvre en occitan, accompagnée de projections, de lectures bilingue (occitan-français), de chants et qui se terminera par la représentation d’une petite pièce de théâtre..

2023-09-17 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 . .

Place Francis Morand

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Presentation of Prosper Gély, who wrote his entire work in Occitan, accompanied by screenings, bilingual readings (Occitan-French), songs and a short play.

Presentación de Prosper Gély, que escribió toda su obra en occitano, acompañada de proyecciones, lecturas bilingües (occitano-francés), canciones y una breve obra de teatro.

Vorstellung von Prosper Gély, der sein gesamtes Werk auf Okzitanisch geschrieben hat, begleitet von Projektionen, zweisprachigen Lesungen (Okzitanisch-Französisch), Gesang und der Aufführung eines kleinen Theaterstücks.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC