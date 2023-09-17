JEP 2023 – BALADE GOURMANDE À VÉLO Place Françis Laurent Saint-Thibéry, 17 septembre 2023, Saint-Thibéry.

Saint-Thibéry,Hérault

Balade gourmande au cœur du patrimoine de St -Thibéry..

2023-09-17 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 13:00:00. EUR.

Place Françis Laurent

Saint-Thibéry 34630 Hérault Occitanie



Gourmet stroll at the heart of St -Thibéry’s heritage.

A course in the heart of the village to discover its heritage, its small streets and its buildings. Trip punctuated by some tastings of local products.

Un paseo gastronómico por el patrimonio de St-Thibéry.

Gourmet-Spaziergang durch das Kulturerbe von St-Thibéry.

